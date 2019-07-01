Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 DMK emerges stronger ...
Nation, Politics

DMK emerges stronger after Lok Sabha polls: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Opposition leader addresses election victory rally in Cuddalore.
DMK president M K Stalin in Cuddalore.
 DMK president M K Stalin in Cuddalore.

CUDDALORE: The near-total sweep of the DMK and its allies in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have proved the doomsday predictors wrong, even as the party has emerged stronger after the polls, said the party president M K Stalin.

“Many predicted that DMK’s chapter is finished and it will disintegrate with this (Lok Sabha) election, but the astounding results of the DMK-led alliance has proved all the doomsday predictions about the DMK wrong,” Stalin asserted at a huge rally here on Saturday to thank the people for reposing faith in the DMK in both the Lok Sabha and in the 22 Assembly by-polls held recently.

 

“The DMK as an organisation cannot be destroyed by anyone, howsoever high he or she may be and I reiterate this with full confidence,” Stalin said. The question was not so much whether “I will fill the vacuum in the party’s leadership slot after the demise of Kalaignar (former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi) as some sought to portray. What is politically significant is that the DMK fashioned an alliance which has emerged victorious in this election,” he emphasised.

Stating that though the DMK had lost elections in the past, there is nothing historical to suggest that the organisation had been “destroyed” in the past, Stalin said, adding, those who attempt to “destroy” the DMK only land up on a self-destructive course. “No force can destroy the DMK,” Stalin again thundered, turning to the whole lot of successful MPs’on the stage including the VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, V Vaithiyalingam of Congress from nearby Puducherry and other DMK MPs’who have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.

Mr. Stalin said he did have an anxiety during the election campaign that it being the first election after’Kalaignar’s demise, he was all the more worried that Karunanidhi’s legacy should be protected. “The responsibility was even more strenuously felt by me as I happen to be his (Kalaignar’s) son,” he said, adding, the overwhelming success of the DMK and its allies have swept away such anxieties.

The DMK-led alliance was not an opportunistic alliance, but was placed on solid ideological and other issues, he said. They included issues such as the Cauvery waters, problems of State government employees, weavers, problems of the labour class, of women, besides opposing’Neet’exam, among others. The campaign was thus centred around issues that affected the people, he said.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK reached out to the people, with the party organising a record number of ‘Gram Sabhas’in the run-up to the elections and his own’padayatra’ in trying to understand their problems were of great help. Newly elected DMK MPs’have started voicing the problems and concerns of Tamil Nadu people in Parliament and this will only intensify in coming days, he said.

Though there were comments including in the media that the big Lok Sabha poll victory could not be replicated by the DMK in the 22 Assembly bypolls, Mr. Stalin said the very fact that DMK had, of the 13 won by his party, wrested 12 of those seats from the AIADMK, was itself a huge victory politically speaking.
This was proof that the people wanted the AIADMK to go, he stressed, reiterating that “nobody knows what could happen in the coming days in the State Assembly.”

Coming down heavily on the mishandling of the water crisis by the AIADMK, Mr. Stalin alleged there was a’scam’even in the Nemmeli desalination expansion project for which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone few days back. “It was supposed to start in 2013 and what were they doing all these years,” he asked.

The party will continue to oppose the hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta, Salem-Chennai Expressway and the away-from-reactor facility to store spent nuclear fuel at Kudankulam besides any attempt to impose Hindi, the DMK leader added.

...
Tags: dmk, mk stalin, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A file photo of Harangi reservoir in Kodagu.

30 percent deficit rain in June, Cauvery dams get 2nd lowest inflow in 42 years

It is learnt that since the launch of the software, the processing of applications has become super slow. With no development team in the state to fix the issues in the software, which is clearly in a testing stage, the issue is becoming a major challenge for the civic body. The IBPMS software was launched across the state by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) last year.

Thiruvananthapuram: Erring software sees applications pile up

The list of defunct borewells too have been prepared so that necessary steps can be taken to have rain water harvesting done around them and make them active borewells. (Representional Image)

Scarcity: Save water is Udupi’s new mantra

According to the statement of Manjusha, she took the body on the bike of Aneesh before dumping it in the well after tying hollow bricks on to the body. This was against the earlier statement of the woman who at first took a stand that the girl had committed suicide after a quarrel with her.

Thiruvananthapuram: Murdered girl organs to be examined



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK is crouching only to pounce: MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Give up one nation, one ration card scheme at once, MK Stalin urges Centre

MK Stalin

Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

After Bareilly, she will chair a meeting with her party workers in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Jhansi on the same day. (Photo: File)

JD(S) chief Gowda hits out at BJP for questioning CM Kumaraswamy's US trip

'Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?' (Photo: ANI)

Man shot at from point blank range in West Bengal's Jhargram

Two persons approached Khagapati Mahato, while he was attending a Kirtan (devotional song) programme, and one of them shot him from point blank range, a police officer said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham