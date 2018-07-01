Lease holders won’t become property owners, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday reiterated that the demand to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers was meaningless.

He said some farmers leased their fields to three different tenant farmers in a year and asked how the government could identify such tenant farmers to extend the sop.

Speaking at a review of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said it was meant for farmers.

“This is Rythu Bandhu scheme and certainly not Tenant Rythu Bandhu scheme. A number of properties are offered on lease by owners to others. None of the lease holders would become property owners under any circumstances,” Mr Rao said.

“Why should it be made applicable for farmers and put them in trouble? It is meaningless to demand that the Rythu Bandhu scheme be made applicable to tenant farmers. This argument is against all legal norms," Mr Rao told officials.

“There is no clarity as to who is a tenant farmer. The government does not have details of tenant farmers. Nowhere in the official records is a mention of details of tenant farmers. No farmer ever

recognises a tenant farmer,” Mr Rao said.

“The so-called tenant farmers shall not have any right on the land. What would be the basis to extend Rythu Bandhu to such a tenant farmer? There is a possibility that all and sundry may demand similar support," the Chief Minister said.

He said the scheme is linked with public money. "Every rupee spent by the government should have the approval of the Assembly. There will be an audit of every expenditure. If money is paid from the government treasury to anyone who has no right on the land, it becomes a fault. If the government commits such mistake it could be questioned,” he said.

“Not only farmers, individuals from several sections lease their properties to others. These include industries, factories,houses, autos, cars, function halls. These movable and immovable properties are leased out for a specified period. Those who take them on lease cannot be called owners and they do not possess any ownership rights,” Mr Rao told officials. “When we don’t raise a demand in case of all these sections, why should a demand be raised in case of farmers,” he asked.

August deadline for Mission Bhagiratha

Chief Minister K. Chandr-ashekhar Rao has set August as the deadline to for Misison Bhagiratha project, and said it should be completed in within the stipulated time.

He said the contracts of agencies who failed to complete the work within the deadline would be terminated. “Neither delay nor irresponsibility of contractors will be tolerated,” Mr Rao said at a review of the Mission Bhagiratha with officials on Saturday.

He asked contractors to take inspiration from the Kaleshwaram project where work is going on round the clock. He said along with the work to supply water, internal pipelines in the villages should also be carried out.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in the completion of works on overhead service resources, Mr Rao said work on internal pipelines need not be stopped on this pretext. He suggested that all the material like pipelines and taps should be moved to the work sites and teams be deployed to round the clock to complete the work.

Mr Rao reminded officials that he promised in the Assembly that all 25,000 villages in the state would be provided with safe drinking water before the elections. He said more than 12,000 villages were getting water supply now.

Mr Rao said water should be maintained in all reservoirs of irrigation projects. Only after ensuring water for drinking should it should be released for irrigation.

Mr Rao said GST over and above that is mentioned in the agreement would be borne by the government.

KCR cheated Gadwal, says Aruna

Congress MLA D.K. Aruna on Saturday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting Jogulamba Gadwal district.

She said all projects in Mahabubnagar were implemented by the Congress government.

Even the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project was obstructed by a TRS minister and hence the party has no right to criticise Congress, she said.