search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Lease holders won’t become property owners, says KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2018, 6:17 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 6:22 am IST
Speaking at a review of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said it was meant for farmers.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday reiterated that the demand to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers was meaningless.

He said some farmers leased their fields to three different tenant farmers in a year and asked how the government could identify such tenant farmers to extend the sop. 

 

Speaking at a review of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said it was meant for farmers.

“This is Rythu Bandhu scheme and certainly not Tenant Rythu Bandhu scheme. A number of properties are offered on lease by owners to others. None of the lease holders would become property owners under any circumstances,” Mr Rao said.

“Why should it be made applicable for farmers and put them in trouble? It is meaningless to demand that the Rythu Bandhu scheme be made applicable to tenant farmers. This argument is against all legal norms," Mr Rao told officials.

“There is no clarity as to who is a tenant farmer. The government does not have details of tenant farmers. Nowhere in the official records is a mention of details of tenant farmers. No farmer ever

recognises a tenant farmer,” Mr Rao said.

“The so-called tenant farmers shall not have any right on the land. What would be the basis to extend Rythu Bandhu to such a tenant farmer? There is a possibility that all and sundry may demand similar support," the Chief Minister said.

He said the scheme is linked with public money. "Every rupee spent by the government should have the approval of the Assembly. There will be an audit of every expenditure. If money is paid from the government treasury to anyone who has no right on the land, it becomes a fault. If the government commits such mistake it could be questioned,” he said.

“Not only farmers, individuals from several sections lease their properties to others. These include industries, factories,houses, autos, cars, function halls. These movable and immovable properties are leased out for a specified period. Those who take them on lease cannot be called owners and they do not possess any ownership rights,” Mr Rao told officials. “When we don’t raise a demand in case of all these sections, why should a demand be raised in case of farmers,” he asked.

August deadline for Mission Bhagiratha

Chief Minister K. Chandr-ashekhar Rao has set August as the deadline to for Misison Bhagiratha project, and said it should be completed in within the stipulated time. 

He said the contracts of agencies who failed to complete the work within the deadline would be terminated. “Neither delay nor irresponsibility of contractors will be tolerated,” Mr Rao said at a review of the Mission Bhagiratha with officials on Saturday.

He asked contractors to take inspiration from the Kaleshwaram project where work is going on round the clock. He said along with the work to supply water, internal pipelines in the villages should also be carried out.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in the completion of works on overhead service resources, Mr Rao said work on internal pipelines need not be stopped on this pretext. He suggested that all the material like pipelines and taps should be moved to the work sites and teams be deployed to round the clock to complete the work.

Mr Rao reminded officials that he promised in the Assembly that all 25,000 villages in the state would be provided with safe drinking water before the elections. He said more than 12,000 villages were getting water supply now.

Mr Rao said water should be maintained in all reservoirs of irrigation projects. Only after ensuring water for drinking should it should be released for irrigation.

Mr Rao said GST over and above that is mentioned in the agreement would be borne by the government.

KCR cheated Gadwal, says Aruna 

Congress MLA D.K. Aruna on Saturday demanded an apology from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for neglecting Jogulamba Gadwal district.  
She said all projects in Mahabubnagar were implemented by the Congress government. 

Even the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project was obstructed by a TRS minister and hence the party has no right to criticise Congress, she said.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, rythu bandhu scheme, mission bhagiratha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Congress leaders exchanged Rs 410 crore banned notes, says BJP leader

Between November 2016 and March 2017, Rs 544.96 crore was collected by these centres. In 141 days between November 9, 2016 and March 31, 2017 Rs 410 cr of demonetied Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were exchanged by the centre owners after charging a commission. (Representational Image)

TN is cooperating with idol wing police, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Big Boss is bad for our families: Hindu Makkal Katchi

Kamal Hassan

Sivaji birth anniversary will now be Tamil Nadu government function

After CM Palaniswami on Friday announced that the birth anniversary of actor Sivaji Ganesan would be celebrated as a government event, Sivaji’s son Prabhu thanks the government at a press meet on Friday. (Photo:DC)

CBI begins arguments in Madras high court against discharge of Marans

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham