Nation Politics 01 Jun 2022 Buzz in BJP over Naq ...
Nation, Politics

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 1, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2022, 8:52 am IST
There is speculation that he might be fielded in the Rampur LS byelection, some claim that he could be shifted to organisational work
Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image
 Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

New Delhi: The denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination to the BJP’s only minority face in the Union Cabinet, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, has raised many eyebrows in the party. While there is some speculation that he might be fielded in the Rampur Lok Sabha byelection, some in the party claim that he could be shifted to organisational work or be given a constitutional post.

There is also a buzz that Mr Naqvi may be nominated to the Upper House of Parliament as there are seven vacant seats.

 

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for him and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. However, some others indicated that Mr Naqvi could continue to remain in the government for another six months, by when the party could take a final call on his role.

While the biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha are due to be held on June 10, the byelection to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat is due on June 23. The seat became vacant after SP leader Azam Khan decided to vacate it after he won an Assembly seat from the area during the recent UP elections. 

 

Mr Naqvi had successfully contested from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and had become a minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government. However, the Muslim-dominated seat is now considered as a stronghold of Azam Khan, who was behind bars for almost 27 months for his involvement in cheating cases, and was released from jail earlier this month after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

...
Tags: bjp rajya sabha nominees, mukthar abbas naqvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Officials said the presence of new sub variants was not a cause for concern. This might cause a spike in cases only in some pockets of the population. (Representational image: PTI)

Four cases of new Omicron variants in RR, Medchal districts

A case was booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC and 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. (Representational image)

Couple drowns babies, kills self

Telugu TV actress Maithili.

TV actor suicide bid: Father accuses cops of inaction

Flight that started from Patna, 6E 6896 at 4:31 pm, scheduled to land at Hyderabad at 7:30 pm, was diverted to Vijayawada airport.(Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad flights redirected owing to bad weather



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Resentment brews in Congress over Rajya Sabha list

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, Nepal find common thread to bind in Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during a bilateral meeting, at Lumbini in Nepal. (PTI Photo)

PM promises to remove AFSPA if NE normalises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district in Assam. (PTI )

Earnest attempt to rob Muslims, alleges Owaisi

The Mathura district court’s order on Thursday came in the wake of a revision plea filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through ‘next of friends’ Ranjana Agnihotri and others. — DC file image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->