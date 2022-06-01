Eight years of TS: Govt to highlight key schemes

A file photo of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paying floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial at the Gun Park on the ocassion of Telangana formation day. (DC)

Hyderabad: As Telangana State turns eight on June 2 and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao completes his eight years in office, the TRS government has readied a 172-page 'progress report' highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes it implemented for the benefit of the masses.

According to the report, large chunks of the state's population have benefitted from schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak KCR Kits etc.

Grand arrangements are in place at Public Gardens to celebrate the eighth anniversary of formation of Telangana on Thursday. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the full dress rehearsal there. The CM will unfurl the national flag in the morning that day and pay tributes to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. He will release the eight-year progress report of the state while the ministers will release district-specific progress reports in respective districts.

As many as 60.83 lakh farmers in kharif and 63 lakh farmers in rabi season are receiving Rythu Bandhu twice a year at Rs 5,000 per acre since 2018. The government has so far transferred Rs 50,447 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, the report says.

Over 26.60 lakh farmers are availing 24x7 free power to agriculture, for which the government has spent Rs 30,155 crore. Under Rythu Bima, 35.64 lakh farmers have been covered and the government paid a premium amount of nearly Rs 14,000 crore to LIC on behalf of the beneficiary farmers. The scheme benefitted 80,861 families wherein farmers had died due to various reasons. These families received a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, amounting to a total of Rs 4,043 crore.

Under the free sheep distribution scheme, the government distributed 81.60 lakh sheep to 3.88 lakh beneficiaries.

The report said about 11,45,920 beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes since 2014 received Rs 1,00,116 each. Of them, the beneficiaries from Backward Classes account for 5,38,123, Minorities 2,45,550, Scheduled Castes 2,24,052 and Scheduled Tribes 1,38,195.

Under Arogyasri scheme, 13.31 lakh beneficiaries availed free treatment worth Rs 5,817 crore since 2014.

The TS-iPASS online industrial approval policy has helped the state government attract investments worth Rs 2,34,836 crore with an employment generation of 16.56 lakh jobs in 19,837 industries/ units.

As on date, 15,747 units with a total investment of Rs 1,33,325 crore have become operational and they provided jobs to 9,95,787 persons, the report claimed.

This apart, to encourage Dalit entrepreneurs under T-Pride scheme, the government released Rs 2,309 crore to set up 51,949 units.

Under the TRS rule since 2014, IT exports from the new state increased from Rs 66,376 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,45,522 crore in 2020-21. IT sector employment in the state increased from 3,71,774 jobs to 6,28,615 jobs during the same period.

Under the KCR Kits scheme, over 13.29 lakh beneficiaries have received cash benefit of Rs 1,176 crore while 11.42 lakh beneficiaries received kits worth Rs 243 crore, the report claimed.