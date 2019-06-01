Cricket World Cup 2019

Say 'Jai Shri Ram', 'didi' may book you for attempt-to-murder: Meghalaya Guv

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
'It is possible that people who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' would be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder cases,' Tathagata Roy said.
Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Those who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan may well be booked under attempt-to-murder charge in West Bengal, said Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday in a veiled attack on Mamata Banerjee.

"It is perfectly possible that the people who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' wud be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder (S.307 IPC) cases. I should know, it happened to ME in 2011! I was booked under 307 because I made a speech the local MLA didn't like. Had to spend a night in JC," Roy wrote on Twitter while retweeting a tweet about Banerjee reprimanding people raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

 

Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said after getting off her car, adding that action will be taken against them.

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, being invited to the function.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous Lok Sabha election.

 

