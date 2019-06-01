Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 Rajnath pays tribute ...
Nation, Politics

Rajnath pays tribute to jawans before taking charge of Defence Minister

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Singh was allotted the Defence ministry after taking oath as a Union Minister on Thursday.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial. (Photo: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of formally taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the National War Memorial here and paid tribute to jawans who laid down their lives for the country post-independence.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the memorial.

 

Singh was allotted the Defence ministry after taking oath as a Union Minister on Thursday. He will take over from his predecessor Nirmala Sitharaman who has been allotted the Finance ministry. During the first term of Modi government, Rajnath had handled the Home ministry.

The war memorial, located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 this year.

The state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres is dedicated to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during Sino-Indian war in 1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

The memorial also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifice in UN Peace Keeping Missions, during HADR Operations, Counter Insurgency Operations and Low-Intensity Capital Operation (LICO).

The monument has four concentric circles, namely, the 'Amar Chakra' or Circle of Immortality, the 'Veerta Chakra' or Circle of Bravery, the 'Tyag Chakra' or Circle of Sacrifice, the 'Rakshak Chakra' or Circle of Protection.

The complex also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

Likewise, 16 walls have been constructed in the Tyag Chakra for paying homage to the 25,942 battle casualties.

The names of soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises the ancient Indian war formation 'Chakravyuh'.

The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock.

The complex also has graphic panels and stone murals. Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees - Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar.

The construction of the memorial had received in-principle approval of the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on October 7, 2015.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, national war memorial, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (Photo: File)

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)

Weather alert: Delhi braces for extreme heat wave; IMD issues red-code warning

'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh

The ADR said 51 (91 per cent) of the ministers are crorepatis. On an average, each minister has assets worth Rs 14.72 crore.(Photo: ANI)

In new Modi govt, 51 ministers crorepatis, 22 face criminal cases: ADR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh

'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Sitharaman for breaking finance ceiling

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Slump in economic growth and unemployment 2 major challenges: Congress

The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham