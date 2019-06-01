Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 No need for symbolic ...
Nation, Politics

No need for symbolic representation in Cabinet: Nitish Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Nitish also ruled out joining the Modi Cabinet just for the sake of “symbolic representation” in the NDA.
Nitish Kumar
 Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar opting out of the newly formed Modi Cabinet has raised the political temperature in Bihar.

Though Mr Kumar has categorically stated that “JD(U) is part of the NDA and will continue to work together”,  political analysts claim that the decision may cause some uneasiness among the two allies ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, which is due in 2020.

 

On his return to Patna on Friday after attending Prime Minister’s oath ceremony, Mr Kumar said, “It was the people’s victory and those who are claiming that votes were given in the name of somebody are disillusioned.”

He also ruled out joining the Modi Cabinet just for the sake of “symbolic representation” in the NDA. Talking to reporters in Patna Mr Kumar said, “When (Bharatiya Janata Party president) Amit Shah called me this morning, I told him that I have already conveyed my message to Bhupendra Yadav”.

Mr Kumar further clarified, “Our party’s alliance is for the development of the state, and there is no need for any kind of symbolic representation in the Cabinet.”

The JD(U) being the third largest NDA ally with 16 seats was eyeing three ministerial berths but the BJP offered only one Cabinet post as a “symbolic representation”.

Political analysts are of the opinion that Mr Kumar opting out of the Modi Cabinet at the last hour could be an indication that all is not well in the NDA.

On earlier occasions, the JD(U), which returned to the NDA fold in July 2017, has also been openly opposing the BJP’s stand on sensitive issues such as the Ram temple, uniform civil code and Article 370.

Mr Kumar, who is also the national president of JD(U), has repeatedly said that issues like Ram temple and triple talaq should be resolved through negotiations.

Some of the JD(U) leaders have also been uncomfortable with Mr Shah’s stand on the National Register of Citizens.

...
Tags: bihar cm nitish kumar, modi cabinet, national register of citizens (nrc)
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A screenshot from the viral video which shows the man hacking the murder accused with a butcher knife. He is seen carrying a pistol in the other hand.

Hyderabad: Man butchers murder accused at Rudraram

House being lifted with jacks. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Vellore trader lifts 25-yr-old house by 4 feet in 21 days

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

SC will hear centre plea on Tamil Nadu expressway

Suresh (23) and Saranya (22), had been in an affair for a long time, but their plans of marriage was objected by their parents. (Representational image)

Kumbakonam: Lovers commit suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Sitharaman for breaking finance ceiling

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Slump in economic growth and unemployment 2 major challenges: Congress

The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)

Anupriya didn't join Modi team as she was offered only MoS rank: Apna Dal (S)

District unit president of the Apna Dal (S) Ramakant Patel said, ‘We were expecting that Anupriya, who was an MoS in the previous ministry, will be elevated to cabinet position and were not aware of her omission from the list till the last minute.’ (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham