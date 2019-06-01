Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 Mamata Banerjee  ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee 'loses her mind' after LS polls defeat: Dilip Ghosh

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Ghosh further added that Banerjee was not able to digest her defeat and is now trying to play divisive politics in the state.
'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)
 'There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise Mamata to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections,'West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The way West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is behaving nowadays either shows her reality or she has completely lost her mind, said BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday.

"Yesterday's incident, where she got angry after hearing 'Jai Shri Ram' proves that Mamata Banerjee seems to have either lost her mind or it is her reality which has come out after the defeat in Lok Sabha polls," Ghosh said at a press conference here.

 

Banerjee on Thursday reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in Kolkata saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said.

The incident happened as Banerjee gets off her car and reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. "We will take action," she added.

Ghosh further added that Banerjee was not able to digest her defeat and is now trying to play divisive politics in the state.

"Mamata has lost her mind after the defeat, that is why she is hell-bent on jailing people who raise a slogan. Dictators like her cannot accept defeat, she is not able to digest her defeat. That is why she and her party leaders are engaging in divisive politics by trying to polarize Bengali and non-Bengali voters," Ghosh added.

One being asked whether the party meeting called by Banerjee would have any effect on the prospects of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, Ghosh said the West Bengal CM should try to save her party first.

"There is much time left for the Vidhansabha elections in Bengal, I would advise her to save the party first and then worry about facing the elections," he said.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, mamata banerjee, dilip ghosh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


