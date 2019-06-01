Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 Emergency black peri ...
Nation, Politics

Emergency black period for media: Prakash Javadekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:40 am IST
In the history of free India, only once this freedom of press was curtailed and that was in 1975 during Emergency brought by the then Congress govt.
Prakash Javadekar
 Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Asserting that media freedom is the essence of democracy, Union information and broadcasting minister  Prakash Javadekar on Friday invoked the curtailment of press freedom during the Emergency under the Congress rule.

Soon after taking charge of the I&B ministry, Mr Javadekar said the government not only recognises freedom of press, but cherishes it. “Press freedom is the essence of democracy and we not only recognise it, we cherish it. In the history of free India, only once this freedom of press was curtailed and that was in 1975 during Emergency bro-ught by the then Congress government. That was the black period for the me-dia, there was everyday censorship and complete curtailment of press freedom. We fought against it under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advaniji,” he  said.

 

He added that these lea-ders fought for press freedom. “I am very happy that it was restored after our struggle was successful. I also fought and went to jail for 16 months. So for us press freedom is the basic essence of democracy,” he said.

...
Tags: prakash javadekar, i&b ministry, congress government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A screenshot from the viral video which shows the man hacking the murder accused with a butcher knife. He is seen carrying a pistol in the other hand.

Hyderabad: Man butchers murder accused at Rudraram

House being lifted with jacks. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Vellore trader lifts 25-yr-old house by 4 feet in 21 days

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

SC will hear centre plea on Tamil Nadu expressway

Suresh (23) and Saranya (22), had been in an affair for a long time, but their plans of marriage was objected by their parents. (Representational image)

Kumbakonam: Lovers commit suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

If Sri Lanka wants to reach the finals, the duo of Matthews and Malinga must fire. (Photo: cricket world cup official website)
 

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New term, new DP: PM Modi changes profile, cover picture on social media

The Twitter and Facebook handles of Modi were updated with new display pictures (DP), minutes before PM began to take oath. (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
 

Modi sarkar 2.0: Themes that dominated PM's swearing-in ceremony

In a sartorial sense too, kurta-pyjama was the dominating theme as most of the MPs turned up in kurta-pyjama, colourful waistcoat or their traditional dresses, while a few chose to wear shirts and trousers. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Cabinet meeting concludes; favours farmers, traders

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Sitharaman for breaking finance ceiling

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Slump in economic growth and unemployment 2 major challenges: Congress

The country's fiscal deficit in 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul transcended, reflected liberal thoughts of Nehru: DMK

Apparently seeking to lift Rahul's spirits, the DMK's Tamil organ 'Murasoli', in its editorial, said the Congress was a broad-based party and to lead it, only a broad-minded person like Rahul was needed. (Photo: File)

Anupriya didn't join Modi team as she was offered only MoS rank: Apna Dal (S)

District unit president of the Apna Dal (S) Ramakant Patel said, ‘We were expecting that Anupriya, who was an MoS in the previous ministry, will be elevated to cabinet position and were not aware of her omission from the list till the last minute.’ (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham