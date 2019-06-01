Cricket World Cup 2019

Cabinet expansion in Bihar tomorrow

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo: File)
Patna: The Bihar cabinet will be expanded on Sunday with four new ministers set to take the oath of office. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Lalji Tandon here earlier in the day.

The JD(U), on Thursday, decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

 

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last central government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

