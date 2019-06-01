Cricket World Cup 2019

MHA should be renamed Ministry of Providing Clean Chits: K'taka Minister Priyank

Published Jun 1, 2019
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Shah is called 'Chanakya' for his organisational abilities, marked by a series of successes in elections as BJP president.
Priyank, who is a Minister for Social Welfare in the Karnataka Government and son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, attacked Shah a day after the latter was allotted Ministry of Home Affairs in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.
Bengaluru: Launching an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday suggested renaming the Ministry of Home Affairs as "Ministry of Providing Clean Chits".

"Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits," Priyank tweeted.

Replacing another political heavyweight Rajnath Singh in the ministry, Shah makes his debut at the Centre being given the crucial Home Ministry, a portfolio he has handled as a state minister in Gujarat under Modi.

Called 'Chanakya' for his organisational abilities, marked by a series of successes in elections as BJP president, Shah's entry into the north block gets a profile commensurate with challenges like terrorism, Maoists violence and problems in Kashmir.

Challenges grew for Shah in 2010 when he was jailed in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Later, a special CBI court dismissed the case.

