Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jun 2019 After taking charge ...
Nation, Politics

After taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath holds high-level meet

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Singh visited the national war memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes.
Singh held a held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the Raisina Hills during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said. (Photo: ANI)
 Singh held a held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the Raisina Hills during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Soon after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force to prepare separate presentations on the challenges and overall functioning of their respective forces.

Singh held a held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the Raisina Hills during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said.

 

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and several top officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting. Officials said separate wings of the ministry were also told to prepare presentations which will be reviewed at a meeting soon.

Singh, who was the Home Minister in the previous government, was accorded a grand welcome by the three services chiefs and senior officials when he arrived at the defence ministry around noon.

A defence ministry spokesperson said Singh urged all those who greeted him to give their best and work towards achieving the "targets". Earlier in the day, Singh visited the national war memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

As defence minister, Singh's most crucial challenge will be to speed up the long-delayed modernisation of the three services besides ensuring overall coherence in their combat readiness.

His another challenge will be to ensure peace and tranquillity along the frontier with China while developing required military infrastructure to deal with any possible Chinese hostility.

As he took charge of the ministry just three months after India carried out air strikes on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, it is expected that he will continue with the policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border terrorism.

Containing infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan will be another key focus area. As the Defence Minister, Singh will face the challenge of strengthening the combat capabilities of the Army, Navy and the Air Force due to changing regional security matrix and geo-political dynamics.

The forces have been pressing for equipping them to deal with hybrid warfare and Singh will have to attend to this crucial demand. The government has been focusing on domestic defence production and Singh will have to carry forward a number of big-ticket reform initiatives, including implementing the ambitious "strategic partnership" model.

Under the new model, select Indian private firms will be roped in to build military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with foreign defence majors.

Singh also faces the challenge of modernising the defence research organisations and various other defence public sector undertakings so that they can produce state-of-the art military hardware to match requirement of the forces.

He will also have to oversee implementation of major reforms in the 12-lakh strong Army. The Army has already finalised a blueprint for its reform including right-sizing of the force.

His predecessor Nirmala Sitharaman had taken on the opposition head-on with her fiery defence of the Rafale fighter jet deal and it will be interesting to see how Singh deals with the issue.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, defence minister, meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

They were taken to RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli. Further investigation is currently on. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 4 injured in clashes between TDP, YSRCP workers in Andhra

A special CBI Court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal. (Photo: File)

CBI court grants bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in AgustaWestland

EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)

'No mismatch between VVPAT and EVM', says CMD of Bharat Electronics

The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor on Indian side to be completed by Sept 30: Punjab minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Explore healthy vegan milk options this Word Milk Day

Of late, several people are opting for these vegan alternatives despite of not being lactose intolerant. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Twitterati brutally trolls Pakistan for their defeat against West Indies; see tweets

Oshane Thomas was the most successful bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 27 runs.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mumbai idli vendor using toilet water, FDA orders enquiry; video goes viral

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

Deccan Queen chugs along the Monkey Hill station between Mumbai and Pune. (Photo: ANI)
 

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name out?

Roadies: Real Heroes. (Photo: Voot)
 

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

It is the first women’s college in Asia which has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. (Photo: Bethune College | Screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didn't say anything wrong: MoS Kishan Reddy on Hyd safe zone for terrorists

Clearing his stand, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that he did not say anything wrong. (Photo: ANI)

Cong will work like 'pride of brave-hearted lions': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul had last week offered to resign from the post of Congress President. (Photo: ANI)

Surjya Narayan Patro elected as Odisha Legislative Assembly speaker

Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro (Photo: Twitter)

Govt willing to fuflil poll promises: Raman Singh lauds Modi cabinet

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (Photo: File)

Calling Hyd safe zone for terror will harm business: TRS on Kishan Reddy's statement

TRS leader Abid Rasool Khan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham