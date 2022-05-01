Nation Politics 01 May 2022 Rahul’s meetin ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul’s meeting will bolster Congress prospects: Tagore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 9:28 am IST
Tagore alleged that by not fixing minimum support price for several foodgrains, PM Modi and KCR were deceiving farmers
Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore (DC)
  Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore (DC)

Hanamkonda: The Congress will create history with party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Rythu Sangarshana Sabha to be held here on May 6 and come to power both in the state and at the Centre, said AICC’s Telangana state in-charge  Manickam Tagore on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by party leaders Srinivasan Krishnan Boseraju, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Naini Rajendar Reddy, Tagore inspected the arrangements at the helipad in Kazipet and the public meeting’s venue, Arts College ground.

 

Speaking to the media later, Tagore alleged that by not fixing minimum support price for several foodgrains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were deceiving farmers. The Rythu Sangarshana Sabha was aimed at exposing the anti-farmer policies of Modi and Rao, he said.

In 2002, Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited Warangal district to console family members of cotton farmers who had committed suicide. Thereafter, the Congress came to power both at the Centre and the state, he pointed out. This will be repeated after Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Tagore said.

 

People of the state are so frustrated with the TRS administration that they are waiting for the next Assembly elections in order to put an end to TRS rule and bring Congress back to power, he said.

Tags: rythu sangharshana sabha, manickam tagore, helipad in kazipet, modi kcr deceiving farmers
Location: India, Telangana


