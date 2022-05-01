Protest against denial of permission to Rahul Gandhi's visit

activists and NSUI members of Osmania University stage a protest at ministers quarters against denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's meet in OU on Sunday. (R/Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: Police arrested 11 students when OU Joint Action Committee (JAC) and NSUI activists protested at the ministers’ quarters for some time on Sunday, against the denial of permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Osmania University campus on May 7.

The police also arrested state Congress working president T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy when he tried to meet the OU student union leaders on Sunday. He was also taken to the Banjara Hills police station where the students and been detained.

Students shouted slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and demanded that he allow the Congress leader to conduct a meeting on OU campus. JAC chairman Manavatha Roy, who was also detained, said the police personnel had been deployed on the campus to prevent protests.

“KCR is scared of Rahul Gandhi and does not want to take a risk by allowing him to conduct a meeting in OU," Jagga Reddy said. The police released all of them in the afternoon.

Jagga Reddy said the state Congress chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy along with party MPs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Congress MLAs will visit the university on Monday to seek permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao and TPCC working president J. Geetha Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of students. They said that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government had destroyed all democratic values.