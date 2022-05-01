Fronts cannot unseat Modi; join us, Athawale urges KCR

Hyderabad: Urging Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar to join hands with the BJP-led NDA government, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that no front will defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

Athawale, who is the president of Republican Party of India (RPI), said, "Anyone can form fronts but it is not a child's play to defeat Modi." Referring to Chandrasekhar Rao meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said, “There is nothing wrong with meeting Chief Ministers and forming fronts in the country.”

The Centre has given importance to Telangana with an allocation of Rs 1.40 lakh crore funds by taking up several development works as well as in the IT, irrigation and health sectors and National Highways. He demanded that the state government distribute five acres of land to Scheduled Castes and Tribes communities.

He stated that RPI would intensify its membership drive in Telangana.