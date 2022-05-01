Nation Politics 01 May 2022 Bandi blames KCR, Ow ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi blames KCR, Owaisi for levelling allegations against PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had grabbed more than 1,000 acres of land in every district by misusing the Dharani portal
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
Hyderabad: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for deliberately levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When Owaisi does not apply tilak during Hindu festivals, why did Rao wear a skull cap during the Iftar party on Friday, Sanjay asked on the 17th day of his padayatra at Jetram. Can Rao get Owaisi to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

 

Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister had grabbed more than 1,000 acres of land in every district by misusing the Dharani portal. "The Dharani portal has failed to provide details of land belonging to farmers and helped the Chief Minister and his family grab thousands of acres of land,” he claimed.

"The MIM and TRS have colluded to blame the BJP and have started mudslinging on Modi to get political mileage. If the BJP comes to power, we will not spare Rao's illegal activities," Sanjay warned.

Tags: bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


