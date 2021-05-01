Polling in all ULBs in Telangana ends on peaceful note

On the conclusion of polling by 5 pm, the turnout was 49.25 per cent in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, 57.91 per cent in Khammam municipal corporation and 67.18 per cent in Siddipet municipality, among others. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Barring stray incidents of clashes between members of the ruling TRS and opposition parties, polling for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and five other local bodies in the state ended on a peaceful note.

Stray incidents of clashes were reported in Greater Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

An average of 50 per cent polling was reported in all urban local bodies (ULBs). Under directions from the Telangana High Court, the State Election Commission (SEC) took various measures to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines during the polling process.

Fighting scorching temperatures, voters turned up right from morning at polling booths in Greater Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and five municipalities – Siddipet, Jedcherla, Atchampet, Kothur and Nakrekal. Polling was also held for by-elections to four wards in four municipalities and one ward in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On the conclusion of polling by 5 pm, the turnout was 49.25 per cent in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, 57.91 per cent in Khammam municipal corporation and 67.18 per cent in Siddipet municipality, among others.

Polling began at 7 am across all ULBs where officials made arrangements to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, such as wearing masks and physical distancing. Sanitisers were made available at the entry point of polling stations. Sanitisation of polling booths, use of Arogya Sethu app by all those involved in elections, distribution of kits containing one mask, sanitiser and face shield to every polling personnel, were among the other guidelines that were followed.

A total of 11,59,112 voters, including 5,84,963 women, were eligible to cast their votes in these elections. As many as 1,307 candidates, including 480 independents, are in the fray overall. Around 1,539 polling stations were set up and 9,809 polling personnel were deployed to ensure smooth conduct.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi monitored the polling process from Hyderabad and instructed the concerned officials at regular intervals to ensure that Covid-19 norms were being followed. He also instructed them to arrange transportation to polling and police personnel from reception centres to their destinations after handing over the election material with 50 per cent occupancy in buses.