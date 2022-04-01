Nation Politics 01 Apr 2022 KTR hits out at Modi ...
KTR hits out at Modi over rise in fuel prices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:19 am IST
KTR urged the PM to tell the people the Centre's contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme of the Telangana government
IT minister K.T.Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT minister K.T.Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices and for claiming credit for the TRS government's ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ despite the Centre not contributing to the project.

The minister posted old tweets of Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat on the fuel price hike, including one from May 23, 2012, in which Modi had termed the massive hike in fuel prices as a prime example of the failure of the Congress-led UPA government. Rao also posted a tweet of Modi in October 2014: "Since we formed the government, petrol & diesel prices came down. We are committed to removing the obstacles our nation is facing."

 

Rao said, "Reiterating some of your previous statements Modiji. Failure of Union Govt, Burden on States, Arrogance of Power, Unsympathetic to needs of poor (sic)."

Rao took strong exception to the advertisement of the BJP government on Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal. He urged the PM to tell the people the Centre's contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme of the Telangana government.

Rao tweeted, "Appropriating a flagship programme of Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting the stature of a PM (sic)." The advertisement had claimed that more than 38 lakh households in Telangana had got tap water connections in just three years since 2019.

 


