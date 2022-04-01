Nation Politics 01 Apr 2022 GVL demands Centre t ...
Nation, Politics

GVL demands Centre to probe paddy purchase by AP, TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 1, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 8:37 am IST
The BJP MP alleged that both the state governments of AP and TS were hand in glove with scamsters
BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (DC file image)
 BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (DC file image)

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that centre probe irregularities in procurement of paddy by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

In his question to union minister for public distribution system Piyush Goyal, Narasimha Rao further wanted to know whether AP was delaying payments to farmers for paddy procurement by up to three months.

 

In his reply, Goyal said such reports had indeed been received, and the union ministry had asked both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to investigate the lapses in paddy procurement.

The union minister maintained that as per directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the centre is paying 90 per cent of procurement money in advance to both AP and TS.

Goyal assured that his ministry will initiate action if payments are not made to farmers promptly.

The BJP MP alleged that both the state governments of AP and TS were hand in glove with scamsters. Hence, asking these governments to probe the lapses will be meaningless. He demanded the centre conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

 

Narasimha Rao told the union minister that AP government is not paying money to farmers even three months after procuring paddy from them. When questioned, ruling YSR Congress government is alleging that delay in payments to farmers is because centre is not releasing the money in time.

The MP warned that BJP will intensify its agitation if farmers are not paid by AP government promptly even after receiving the money from the centre in advance.

...
Tags: gvl narasimha rao, probe into paddy procurement, paddy procurement by ap ts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Prabhakar Sail (Image credit: Twitter/@ANI)

Key witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the development of the agricultural sector has indirectly enhanced the employment opportunities in concerned productive and service sectors for the youth in Telangana. CM said that all sectors have been strengthened in the recent past and Telangana will develop further in the year of “Shubhakrut

KCR hopes ‘Shubhakrut’ brings TS good fortune

Etala said the CM claimed that his government was spending some Rs 30,000 crore for farmers. — Facebook

Procure paddy or quit as CM: Etala tells KCR

During the liquidation process, the value of the company was reduced from Rs 600 crore to Rs 335 crore. It was then that Madhucon Infra Limited approached the High Court. — DC Image

Simhapuri Energy: High Court cautions banks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->