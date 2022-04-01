GVL demands Centre to probe paddy purchase by AP, TS

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that centre probe irregularities in procurement of paddy by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

In his question to union minister for public distribution system Piyush Goyal, Narasimha Rao further wanted to know whether AP was delaying payments to farmers for paddy procurement by up to three months.

In his reply, Goyal said such reports had indeed been received, and the union ministry had asked both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to investigate the lapses in paddy procurement.

The union minister maintained that as per directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the centre is paying 90 per cent of procurement money in advance to both AP and TS.

Goyal assured that his ministry will initiate action if payments are not made to farmers promptly.

The BJP MP alleged that both the state governments of AP and TS were hand in glove with scamsters. Hence, asking these governments to probe the lapses will be meaningless. He demanded the centre conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

Narasimha Rao told the union minister that AP government is not paying money to farmers even three months after procuring paddy from them. When questioned, ruling YSR Congress government is alleging that delay in payments to farmers is because centre is not releasing the money in time.

The MP warned that BJP will intensify its agitation if farmers are not paid by AP government promptly even after receiving the money from the centre in advance.