Governor ‘senses’ a gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she has begun to ‘feel a gap’ between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan (the camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao), going by the Chief Minister’s repeated disrespect for her invitations to him for different events.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan during the Ugadi eve celebrations, the Governor, answering a question on the perceived gap between her and the Chief Minister, said “I did not do anything to create a gap. You should ask the other person also. I wanted to be a constructive person. There may be some differences of opinion and that is not anything unusual. Everything that I did was in tune with the system and according to my conscience. Being a transparent person, I reveal everything I do to the media. However, when my invitations are repeatedly ignored, I can sense the gap.”

She drove home the point that all she wants is to be ‘an affectionate sister to the people of Telangana’.

Answering a question, Dr Soundararajan said that she had not received any invitation to attend the official Ugadi celebrations of the government at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-residence.

“I am not an egoistic person,” she said with a laugh and added “If I had received an invitation for the Ugadi celebrations at Pragati Bhavan, despite protocol, I would have attended the event. I respect invitations even if they are from the simplest of people. That is the bondage of brothers and sisters.”

She said invitations for the Ugadi eve celebrations at her official residence were sent to everyone, from the Chief Minister to all the 119 MLAs, all MLCs and MPs to leaders of political parties.

“No stone was left unturned,” she said, referring to the invitations sent to TRS leaders. “I am not sad at those who did not respect my invitation. It was only a sister calling. The invitations were extended with pure affection,” she said.

On the possible reasons why none from the ruling party had turned up for the event, she said with a laugh “Perhaps they had some other work. I don’t know.”

"After 3 yrs we are together. I already said because we are friendly and because we are smiling, it is not that we are weak. I am the strongest person. Nobody can make me bow down," she said.

On her absence during the first day of the budget session of the State Legislature, she said that she had expressed her desire to attend the session. When a reporter said she was missed at the budget session, she replied “I missed (being there).”

Before speaking to the media, the governor, in a brief address to the gathering that included former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and leaders of various political parties, said “most of you have responded and respected my invitation and I thank each and everybody for that gesture. On this occasion, my message to the people of Telangana, whose people I love, is an energetic sister is there in the Raj Bhavan to extend a helping hand to you.”