Nation Politics 01 Apr 2022 Governor ‘sens ...
Nation, Politics

Governor ‘senses’ a gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 1, 2022, 10:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2022, 11:26 pm IST
Says not invited for government's official Ugadi celebration
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao meeting governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Photo)
 File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao meeting governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she has begun to ‘feel a gap’ between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan (the camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao), going by the Chief Minister’s repeated disrespect for her invitations to him for different events.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan during the Ugadi eve celebrations, the Governor, answering a question on the perceived gap between her and the Chief Minister, said “I did not do anything to create a gap. You should ask the other person also. I wanted to be a constructive person. There may be some differences of opinion and that is not anything unusual. Everything that I did was in tune with the system and according to my conscience. Being a transparent person, I reveal everything I do to the media. However, when my invitations are repeatedly ignored, I can sense the gap.”

 

She drove home the point that all she wants is to be ‘an affectionate sister to the people of Telangana’.

Answering a question, Dr Soundararajan said that she had not received any invitation to attend the official Ugadi celebrations of the government at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office-cum-residence.

“I am not an egoistic person,” she said with a laugh and added “If I had received an invitation for the Ugadi celebrations at Pragati Bhavan, despite protocol, I would have attended the event. I respect invitations even if they are from the simplest of people. That is the bondage of brothers and sisters.”

 

She said invitations for the Ugadi eve celebrations at her official residence were sent to everyone, from the Chief Minister to all the 119 MLAs, all MLCs and MPs to leaders of political parties.

“No stone was left unturned,” she said, referring to the invitations sent to TRS leaders. “I am not sad at those who did not respect my invitation. It was only a sister calling. The invitations were extended with pure affection,” she said.

On the possible reasons why none from the ruling party had turned up for the event, she said with a laugh “Perhaps they had some other work. I don’t know.”

 

"After 3 yrs we are together. I already said because we are friendly and because we are smiling, it is not that we are weak. I am the strongest person. Nobody can make me bow down," she said.

On her absence during the first day of the budget session of the State Legislature, she said that she had expressed her desire to attend the session. When a reporter said she was missed at the budget session, she replied “I missed (being there).”

Before speaking to the media, the governor, in a brief address to the gathering that included former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and leaders of various political parties, said “most of you have responded and respected my invitation and I thank each and everybody for that gesture. On this occasion, my message to the people of Telangana, whose people I love, is an energetic sister is there in the Raj Bhavan to extend a helping hand to you.”

 

 

...
Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, telangana governor dr tamilisai soundararajan, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Oggu Kalakarula Brindam consisting of 17 members led by Oggu artist Ellaboina Ramesh met Bhatti and played the Oggu art form during the march. — DC file image

Bhatti’s People's March crosses 200-km mark

Liquor traders and belt shop organisers made Rs 500 crore profit with the sales of liquor this financial year. Each brand was sold at more than the MRP in belt shops. The liquor shop owner will get 15 to 30 per cent profit in the liquor business. — Representational image/AFP

Liquor sales fetch Rs 92 crore more in Khammam: Rs 2169 cr liquor sales in 2021-22

With the rise in temperatures, people are utilising more power for the last few days. (Representational Image/ Dc File)

Despite high demand, power supply regular in Telangana

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar. (Photo:@TelanganaCS)

CS Somesh Kumar faces HC wrath for not obeying its orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Biden says India's stand on Ukraine 'somewhat shaky'

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->