Nation Politics 01 Apr 2021 New AP power tariff ...
Nation, Politics

New AP power tariff scraps minimum power charges, reduces unit cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2021, 1:56 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2021, 1:56 am IST
To promote usage of environmental friendly electric vehicles, the tariff for electric vehicles was contineud at Rs. 6.70 per unit
The state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers. — Representational image/AFP
 The state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers. — Representational image/AFP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has on Wednesday announced electricity tariff for 2021–22.

The average unit price has been reduced to Rs. 6.37 from present Rs. 7.17. Domestic consumers will no more have to pay minimum user charges. However, Rs. 10 will be collected per kilowatt of power consumed. The new tariff will come into effect from Thursday, April 1.

 

Disclosing elements of the new power tariff to media, APERC chairman Justice C. V. Nagarjuna Reddy disclosed that the state government has agreed to bear the burden of Rs. 7,297 crore on free electricity supplied to non-corporate farmers, sugarcane crushing units, rural horticulture nurseries and to dhobi ghats during 2021-22. The government will also pay Rs. 1,657 crore for supplying electricity free of cost to consumers involved in caste occupations, apart from Rs.136.72 crore on concessional tariff extended to the domestic consumers of APEPDCL.

 

In addition, the state government will bear the subsidy of Rs. 1,657.56 crore arising due to the concessional tariff/free power extended to various class of consumers, namely; SC and ST colonies / tandas, BPL Rajaka community, BPL MBC community, BPL professional goldsmiths, BPL Nayee Brahmin community, handloom weavers and aquaculture consumers.

The APERC chairman said the proposal of DISCOMs to bill apartment consumers under a single point HT connection has been rejected. This is to avoid burdening middle-class apartment dwellers. However, the proposal to remove fixed charges of Rs.100 / kW / month) for function halls has been accepted.

 

Also accepted are proposals to merge aqua hatcheries and aqua feed mixing plants and poultry hatcheries and poultry feed mixing plants under industry general category. LT captive feed mixing plants of poultry farms, pisciculture, prawn culture and dairy farms having independent connections and exempted from GST will be allowed to pay a tariff of Rs. 5.25 / unit and demand charges Rs. 75 per kW.

To promote usage of environmental friendly electric vehicles for transport, the commission has continued to keep the tariff for electric vehicles at Rs. 6.70 per unit.

 

Justice C. V. Nagarjuna Reddy said the request of private power plants, which do not have binding agreement, to include them in power procurement plan for FY 2021-22 has been rejected. This will enable DISCOMs to take advantage of real-time market opportunities towards saving power purchase costs.

DISCOMs have been directed to establish a round-the-clock dedicated cell to monitor real-time market prices. This will help replace costlier sources with cheaper sources of power and help optimise overall power purchase cost.
Meanwhile, representatives of CREDAI-AP met urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday and sought 50 percent reduction in vacant land tax for providing relief to the construction sector.

 

CREDAI president P. Srinivas and secretary K. Subhash Chandrabose pointed out that due to Corona pandemic, construction sector has been facing many problems and has almost come to a halt. They appealed to the government increase period of approval by one year and relax setback for multi-storied buildings.

Responding to the CREDAI representatives, Satyanarayana said he will take up the issue with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

...
Tags: average power unit price reduced andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh power tariff, power unit cost reduced andhra pradesh, credai andhra pradesh, discoms, aperc chairman, environment-friendly vehicles
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 01 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

The CM directed officials to prepare reports pertaining to pending bifurcation issues and present TS government arguments effectively before the MHA in the meeting. — PTI File

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh officials to meet over bifurcation after two years

In Kurnool, NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of Pinakapani and Somasekhar Sarma alias Arun. — PTI file photo

NIA carries out searches on residences of Virasam leaders

Towards this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the retaining wall on the left bank of Krishna River from Kanakadurgamma bridge to Kotinagar here on Wednesday.— PTI file photo

Jagan lays stone for flood retaining wall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TD merges with BJP, Naidu finalises deal

Telugu Desam (TD) chief and former three-term chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with PM Narendra Modi. (File image by arrangement)

As Judas betrayed Jesus, LDF has deceived people of Kerala: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls

Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham