search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR lost control, Congress to seek probe, says Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Mr Reddy said the CAG report has exposed the failure of the state government on several fronts.
Congress MLA Revanth Reddy
 Congress MLA Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister  K. Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his control on the administration and the state finances.

Referring to the CAG report that declared the state to be a revenue- deficit state, Mr Reddy accused Mr Rao of taking “full rest” and confining himself to managing the people by giving sentimental slogans.

 

Mr Reddy said the CAG report has exposed the failure of the state government on several fronts. 

sfs

He criticised state finance department principal secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao for the economic decline of the state and asked the state government book a criminal case against him.

He accused the government of committing a financial crime by showing loans as income to project a surplus budget.

He said that the CAG revealed a 40 per cent variation in the Budget allotments and expenditure. Mr Reddy said the Congress will lodge a complaint to investigation agencies over financial irregularities.

He alleged that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to escape from this mess by making finance minister Etela Rajendar a scapegoat and removing him from the Cabinet on the pretext of financial irregularities exposed by the country’s top auditor.

He said if Mr Chandra-sekhar Rao is sincere, he should resign owning the moral responsibilities.

Tags: a revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, cag report, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TJAC chief Prof Kodandaram to announce party tomorrow
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hits out at KT Rama Rao, seeks white paper


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KPCC: Ban Amit Shah for vitiating atmosphere

Amit ShahBJP president Amit Shah, visits the kin of Raju, a RSS worker, who was killed in a clash in 2016, at Kyathamaranahalli, on Friday (Photo:DC)

‘Shock defeat’ awaits Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah visits the pontiff of Suttur Mutt, in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

H D Deve Gowda wants grandson for Hassan in 2019 LS poll

Prajwal Revanna

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

Basavaraj Bommai faces rebellion within BJP

Basavaraj Bommai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham