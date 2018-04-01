search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu to win Congress trust against Modi rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Mr Naidu is leaving for Delhi on Monday night. After snapping ties with the BJP, this is his first visit to Delhi.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: After the bitter fallout with the BJP, Telugu Desam supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to reach out to the Congress and likely to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s leader of the House in the Lok Sabha during his two-day visit to New Delhi early next week. 

Mr Naidu is leaving for Delhi on Monday night. After snapping ties with the BJP, this is his first visit to Delhi. He will return to Vijayawada on Wednesday.

 

Mr Naidu’s interactions with the Congress leaders are likely be limited to the issue of the No Confidence motion, the TD has moved against the BJP in the Lok Sabha as the anti-Congress sentiment in Andhra Pradesh is too strong, and the TD chief has anyway evinced interest in the formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front.

The Opposition will try to push for a debate on the No Confidence Motion on April 2-3. Though the CM announced his decision to visit the capital to raise ‘state issues’ on the floor of the Assembly, the dates might be tinkered with. 

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, m mallikarjun kharge, pm modi, no confidence motion, lok sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

N Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet all Opposition leaders
Get ready for no-trust move: N Chandrababu Naidu


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 gets iPhone X-like gesture navigation with MIUI 9.5 update

If you still prefer the old school buttons at the bottom, you can keep using that — you don’t have to be limited in Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI OS.
 

Love it or hate it, OnePlus 6 will have a notch

The notch also solves the issue of placement of necessary sensors in the right places.
 

Camera lost at sea 2 years back found in perfect working condition

The owner Serina Tsubakihara is planning a visit to Taiwan in June to get her camera and meet the children (Photo: Facebook)
 

After flexible displays, next up are flexible batteries

For starters, a flexible battery inside an iPhone can liberate more space for useful stuff, making phones more compact than before. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KPCC: Ban Amit Shah for vitiating atmosphere

Amit ShahBJP president Amit Shah, visits the kin of Raju, a RSS worker, who was killed in a clash in 2016, at Kyathamaranahalli, on Friday (Photo:DC)

‘Shock defeat’ awaits Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah visits the pontiff of Suttur Mutt, in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

H D Deve Gowda wants grandson for Hassan in 2019 LS poll

Prajwal Revanna

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

Basavaraj Bommai faces rebellion within BJP

Basavaraj Bommai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham