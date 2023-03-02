YSRC continues to hurl Jagan’s challenge to Naidu and Pawan

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s challenge to TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan is raising the election heat in Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly polls are still a year away.

YSRC’s ministers and legislators are echoing Jagan’s challenge to the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena to contest all the 175 Assembly seats individually without a poll alliance. Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and other YSRC leaders have demanded that the two parties respond to the CM’s challenge.

Govardhan said the Rythu Bharosa programme that started on October 15, 2019 was continuing uninterruptedly under the YSRC rule, but Naidu failed to fulfil his poll promises including the agriculture loan waiver to farmers. He said the Jagan-led government also provided an assistance of Rs 13,500 annually to tenant farmers from the SC, ST, BC, minorities and farmers cultivating forest lands under the Forest Act, which had not been given to them during the TD term.

He claimed that since the inception of the scheme till now, Rs 27,062 crore was provided to the beneficiaries under the Rythu Bharosa.

The minister said Naidu had repeatedly alleged that the financial condition of the state had deteriorated due to the introduction of welfare schemes by Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, now Naidu is vowing to ”continue all of Jagan's schemes if the TD is elected to power.”

Ministers Venugopala Krishna and Seediri Appalaraju said there were not enough candidates for TD and JS to contest all the 175 Assembly seats and hence they would enter into an alliance to fight the polls.