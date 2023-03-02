  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 01 Mar 2023 MLC polls: YSRC expe ...
Nation, Politics

MLC polls: YSRC expects cakewalk, TD banks on anti-incumbency factor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:21 am IST
While the YSRC is sure of its continuing grip on the voters, the teachers and graduates are said to be against the Jagan-led government. (Representational image: Twitter/ANI)
 While the YSRC is sure of its continuing grip on the voters, the teachers and graduates are said to be against the Jagan-led government. (Representational image: Twitter/ANI)

Tirupati: As the date of election for the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies -- March 13 -- is close at hand, the campaigning has reached its peak. All the political outfits and contestants have been reaching out to the maximum number of voters.

The ruling YSR Congress expects a cakewalk in all constituencies, while the opposition Telugu Desam is banking on the anti-incumbency factor to upset the YSRC applecart.

The resource-rich YSRC is ahead of others in the campaigning. It has declared the name of the party candidate P. Shyam Prasad Reddy for the Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor Graduates Constituency MLC polls six months in advance. The TD delayed confirming Kancharla Srikanath as its candidate for the same seat, while the BJP has fielded Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy even though Jana Sena's support to him was still uncertain.

This time, 3.81 lakh voters form the electorate, including 2.45 lakh males and 1.35 lakh females, as well as 31 transgender voters.

Chittoor district has 54,152 voters out of the 3.81 lakh while Tirupati has 86,941, Annamaiah 23,838, Bapatla 26,390, Prakasam 82,225 and Nellore 1,07,635. Since Nellore district has about 30 per cent of the voters, it has become crucial for all the contenders.

YSRC candidate Shyam Prasad Reddy, whose wife Sushmitha Reddy is chairperson of the AP State Seeds Corporation, has pinned high hopes on Nellore graduate voters, of which a great number are from his community. He has a close relationship with state minister Kakani Govardhan, who has a stronghold in Nellore.

While the YSRC is sure of its continuing grip on the voters, the teachers and graduates are said to be against the Jagan-led government. “The anti-incumbency factor poses a larger threat to the ruling party. The disappointment factor is already evident in the state, but not as strong yet to help another party to steal the show.

“The major concerns raised in public forums against the YSRC are the liquor, sand and capital issues,” say political analysts.

The opposition TD is trying to regain its lost ground by attempting to change the political equations and banking on the anti-incumbency mood against the YSRC government. While it is necessary for the TD to demonstrate before the public that the party is strong, it is plagued by groupism within the party in the erstwhile Chittoor and Nellore districts.

According to political observers, the impact of such infighting was worst in Nellore. More so after rumours surfaced that YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was in touch with TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. This might affect the prospects of local TD leaders. The rising discontent among the leaders, notably Abdul Aziz, has the potential to derail the party's hopes in Nellore.

In Chittoor district, resentment is high among certain leaders who expected an MLC ticket, as the party selected its candidate from Nellore district.

...
Tags: anti-incumbency, jana sena (js party), transgender voters, td chief n chandrababu naidu, mlc tickets
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

While GO 58 was issued to regularise plots up to 125 sq yards for applicants from BPL (below poverty line) free of cost, GO 59 pertains to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category. (Representational image)

TS revises GO 59 for land regularisation under LRS

The state government is stepping up pressure once more on the issue of procurement. (Representational images: ANI)

TS govt-Centre headed for another Rabi paddy procurement showdown

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Twitterati slam college, education system after student commits suicide in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appoints BRS functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi govt as SC denies relief to Dy CM

In this file photo dated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->