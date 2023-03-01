  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 01 Mar 2023 KCR appoints BRS fun ...
Nation, Politics

KCR appoints BRS functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2023, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:09 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expedited plans to expand the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in other states by appointing functionaries in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Besides, the BRS chief also appointed incharges for the zilla parishad and panchayat samithi polls in Maharashtra, especially for districts bordering Telangana.

While farmer leader Himanshu Tiwari, of Jaunpur, was appointed the party’s general secretary for the UP unit, divisional coordinators were appointed in Maharashtra. These include Dasaratha Sawanth for the Nashik division, Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh for the Pune division, Vijay Tanaji Mohite for the Mumbai division, Somnath Thorat for the Aurangabad division, Dyanesh Wakudkar for the Nagpur division and Nikhil Deshmukh for the Amaravati division.

The appointments come shortly after Rao appointed Manik Kadam as the president of the BRS Kisan Cell in Maharashtra.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister directed the party incharges in Maharashtra to tour districts frequently after Holi and undertake BRS activities aggressively.

Given the upcoming local body polls in Telangana, MLAs Balka Suman, Jogu Ramanna and G. Nagesh were appointed as incharges for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Washim and Wardha districts, respectively.

The Chief Minister is expected to appoint a few more BRS leaders as incharges for districts in Maharashtra soon.

Who is the UP leader appointed as BRS general secretary for the state?

Thirty-one-year-old Himanshu Tiwari comes from a line of freedom fighters in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh. Since 2015, he has been active in farmers’ agitations at the national level, including the nationwide agitation against the land acquisition ordinance and coordinating farmers’ movements across the nation.

He was also part of the United Kisan Morcha in 2020-2021 and a national executive member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha that vociferously opposed the three agriculture laws.

Tiwari is also credited with launching a 21-day Jan Jagran Padayatra from Champaran in Bihar to Benares in Uttar Pradesh and mobilising thousands of people.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, bharat rashtra samithi, uttar pradesh, himanshu tiwari


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

While GO 58 was issued to regularise plots up to 125 sq yards for applicants from BPL (below poverty line) free of cost, GO 59 pertains to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category. (Representational image)

TS revises GO 59 for land regularisation under LRS

The state government is stepping up pressure once more on the issue of procurement. (Representational images: ANI)

TS govt-Centre headed for another Rabi paddy procurement showdown

Relatives of the student protesting in front of the college on Wednesday. Photo: K. Durga Rao

Twitterati slam college, education system after student commits suicide in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi govt as SC denies relief to Dy CM

In this file photo dated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->