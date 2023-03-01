Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

HYDERABAD: The high command of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday advised its Telangana unit to be ready for snap polls, at a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah to strategise the party’s plans for the state elections this year.

The meeting comes amid efforts by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to stitch up a non-Congress platform to take on the BJP and its poll mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy were among the state party unit members that took part in the meeting at party president J.P. Nadda’s house where Union minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary(organisation) B.L. Santhosh were present.

As part of its campaign, the BJP will hold rallies and meetings in all 119 Assembly constituencies, with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani set to take part in rallies in 10 undivided districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a conclusion meeting in Hyderabad.

BJP leaders will highlight the failures of the BRS government and also the alleged involvement of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

The meeting also came at a time when questions were being asked about the party's street corner interactions with the people. The state leaders briefed the national leadership on the street corner meetings.

The BJP will also be launching campaign to strengthen its presence at the booth levels and a workshop of 'vistaraks' is also scheduled for this week.

After meeting with Amit Shah, Sanjay said that they will take up agitations to highlight the failures of the BRS government. “It is a routine meeting as Union home minister Amit Shah invited Telangana leaders for a review during his visit to Telangana a fortnight ago,” he said.

Sanjay pointed out that at one time the BJP had only two Lok Sabha seats but had a government with a comfortable majority now. “In Telangana state too, we will show our strength as BJP leaders are working with competitive spirit. The BJP is the only alternative for the BRS and people also favour saffron party,” he said.

Party vice-president D.K. Aruna, TS incharge Sunil Bansai, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, national executive committee members Vijayashanthi, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, senior leaders Garikapati Mohan Rao, A.P. Jitender Reddy, MLA Etala Rajendar and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy were among those present.