  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 01 Mar 2023 Gear up for snap pol ...
Nation, Politics

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:31 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The high command of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday advised its Telangana unit to be ready for snap polls, at a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah to strategise the party’s plans for the state elections this year.

The meeting comes amid efforts by BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to stitch up a non-Congress platform to take on the BJP and its poll mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy were among the state party unit members that took part in the meeting at party president J.P. Nadda’s house where Union minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary(organisation) B.L. Santhosh were present.

As part of its campaign, the BJP will hold rallies and meetings in all 119 Assembly constituencies, with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani set to take part in rallies in 10 undivided districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a conclusion meeting in Hyderabad.

BJP leaders will highlight the failures of the BRS government and also the alleged involvement of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

The meeting also came at a time when questions were being asked about the party's street corner interactions with the people. The state leaders briefed the national leadership on the street corner meetings.

The BJP will also be launching campaign to strengthen its presence at the booth levels and a workshop of 'vistaraks' is also scheduled for this week.

After meeting with Amit Shah, Sanjay said that they will take up agitations to highlight the failures of the BRS government. “It is a routine meeting as Union home minister Amit Shah invited Telangana leaders for a review during his visit to Telangana a fortnight ago,” he said.

Sanjay pointed out that at one time the BJP had only two Lok Sabha seats but had a government with a comfortable majority now. “In Telangana state too, we will show our strength as BJP leaders are working with competitive spirit. The BJP is the only alternative for the BRS and people also favour saffron party,” he said.

Party vice-president D.K. Aruna, TS incharge Sunil Bansai, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, national executive committee members Vijayashanthi, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, senior leaders Garikapati Mohan Rao, A.P. Jitender Reddy, MLA Etala Rajendar and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy were among those present.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana bjp, amit shah
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order

The division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the principal secretary, the Scheduled Castes development department, and the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, directing them to duly furnish reasons in this regard. It adjourned the matter to April 13. (DC/Representational Image)

Telangana HC questions delay in appointments to SC, ST Commission



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala CM terms arrest of Sisodia as an attack on democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Rahul's 'My Experiments with Love' speech enthralls Cong plenary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress didn’t think of airports, BJP doubled them, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during the inauguration of the Shivamogga Airport, Monday (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->