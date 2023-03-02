  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 01 Mar 2023 BJP exceeds number o ...
Nation, Politics

BJP exceeds number of street corner meetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 7:32 am IST
BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar greeted by Mahila Morcha leaders at the Mahila Morcha state executive meeting at the state office (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar greeted by Mahila Morcha leaders at the Mahila Morcha state executive meeting at the state office (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party held as many as 11,123 street corner meetings against its target of 11,000 such events in February, the party said on Wednesday.

The party celebrated the landmark amidst a gathering of the committee members in-charge of the street corner meetings that was addressed by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who complimented the party leaders and workers for the achievement.

While more than a hundred such meetings were held in 33 of the 119 Assembly constituencies, the highest number was in Medchal constituency, while the lowest was in Dubbak with only 11 such meetings held. No meetings were held in Peddapalle constituency which consequently reported a zero but party leaders said that it was decided to hold off on meeting in Peddapalle for the time being as the constituency did not have a party president.

The meeting numbers also revealed the party’s inherent weakness in some of the constituencies in Hyderabad city that are currently represented by AIMIM party - Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Karwan, Nampally, and Malakpet. In what is being viewed as a result of the AIMIM stranglehold in these constituencies, the number of BJP street corner meetings in some of these stayed from low to moderately satisfactory party leaders said. While only 16 such meetings were held Bahadurpura, Charminar saw 19, 35 were held in Karwan, and 38 each in Chandrayangutta and Yakutpura, 51 meetings were held in Malakpet and 72 were held in Nampally constituencies. “Given the fact that the BJP has been traditionally weak in these constituencies, anything over 30 is being viewed as successful,” a BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, at the meeting with party leaders who led the street corner gatherings efforts, said starting March 12 upto 20th of the month, meetings will be held to strengthen the booth committees. These will be preceded by Assembly constituency wise workshops from March 6 to March 9, followed by the party’s Shakti Kendra meetings for three days starting March 9.

Sanjay said the street corner meetings and the response from the people have again proved that Telangana wants a change from the BRS government and was ready to support the BJP in the next Assembly elections.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), party leaders, hyderabad city, assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

From January 1 till January 31, a total of 1,461 reports were received and a total of 195 cases were taken up for actions. There were 51 reports on the issue of account support, 1,337 reports on ban appeal, 45 cases on other support case and 21 cases on product support. — DC File Image

Banned 2.9 mn accounts in January "to combat abuse on our platform": WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (URF) from March 2-4. — PTI

Raisina Dialogue begins today

As many as 58 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 per cent complaining about the server connection, as per the Downdetector. — AP

Twitter services resume after facing global outage

When the boy, Rohith, started screaming, locals rushed and drove away the four dogs that had attacked the boy. By then, the boy had suffered bites on his head and hands. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs attack 7-year-old in Warangal



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Speculation of NPP-BJP alliance in Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI Photo)

KCR appoints BRS functionaries in UP, Maharashtra

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi govt as SC denies relief to Dy CM

In this file photo dated, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in New Delhi. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->