BJP exceeds number of street corner meetings

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party held as many as 11,123 street corner meetings against its target of 11,000 such events in February, the party said on Wednesday.

The party celebrated the landmark amidst a gathering of the committee members in-charge of the street corner meetings that was addressed by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who complimented the party leaders and workers for the achievement.

While more than a hundred such meetings were held in 33 of the 119 Assembly constituencies, the highest number was in Medchal constituency, while the lowest was in Dubbak with only 11 such meetings held. No meetings were held in Peddapalle constituency which consequently reported a zero but party leaders said that it was decided to hold off on meeting in Peddapalle for the time being as the constituency did not have a party president.

The meeting numbers also revealed the party’s inherent weakness in some of the constituencies in Hyderabad city that are currently represented by AIMIM party - Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Karwan, Nampally, and Malakpet. In what is being viewed as a result of the AIMIM stranglehold in these constituencies, the number of BJP street corner meetings in some of these stayed from low to moderately satisfactory party leaders said. While only 16 such meetings were held Bahadurpura, Charminar saw 19, 35 were held in Karwan, and 38 each in Chandrayangutta and Yakutpura, 51 meetings were held in Malakpet and 72 were held in Nampally constituencies. “Given the fact that the BJP has been traditionally weak in these constituencies, anything over 30 is being viewed as successful,” a BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, at the meeting with party leaders who led the street corner gatherings efforts, said starting March 12 upto 20th of the month, meetings will be held to strengthen the booth committees. These will be preceded by Assembly constituency wise workshops from March 6 to March 9, followed by the party’s Shakti Kendra meetings for three days starting March 9.

Sanjay said the street corner meetings and the response from the people have again proved that Telangana wants a change from the BRS government and was ready to support the BJP in the next Assembly elections.