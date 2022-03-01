‘KCR for PM’ slogan picks up in villages bordering TS

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has launched ‘KCR as Prime Minister’ campaign in bordering villages of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of its president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's recent decision to play a key role in national politics.

The party is showcasing the benefits being enjoyed by the people in Telangana villages bordering these states with the implementation of Chandrashekar Rao's welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, 24x7 free power to agriculture, KCR Kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak etc. and highlighting development of villages with ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme prompting people in bordering villages of other states wish Chandrashekar Rao becomes the Prime Minister and extend Telangana development schemes to all states.

The pink party has deployed teams to these bordering villages in other states where they are interacting with villagers and discussing Chandrashekar Rao's welfare schemes and development programmes.

These teams are camping in Nekli, Amthana, Palaj, Chandrapur etc. in Bhokar taluk in Nanded district in Maharashtra. They are also camping in Purushothapatnam, Etapaka and Nellipaka villages in Bhadrachalam mandal which were merged with Andhra Pradesh soon after the bifurcation of state in 2014. They visited Tallagudem village in Bhupalapatnam taluk in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh which is bordering Mulug district in Telangana.

The prime objective of these teams is to show the 'difference' between Telangana and their states. They are showcasing how people in these bordering villages in Telangana were receiving 24x7 uninterrupted power, treated piped water through taps in their households through Mission Bhagiratha, receiving Rs 10,000 per year per acre towards Rythu Bandhu, Rs 5 lakh free life insurance through LIC as part of Rythu Bima within a week in the event of the death of farmer, free 24x7 power to agriculture etc.

They are also highlighting how the people of other states are not enjoying any benefits like Telangana people do who are just a few kilometres away from these bordering villages. The people in the villages of other states are complaining about power cuts, their plight to walk kilometres to fetch drinking water, not getting free power for agriculture, even though some states are implementing free power to agriculture, they are supplied at midnight leading to accidents and snake bites in fields, and not getting financial assistance for farmers

like Rythu Bandhu etc.

The teams are also showcasing clean and green villages with Chandrashekar Rao's Palle Pragathi programme under which every village has been provided with a nursery, a tractor to collect garbage every day, a water tanker to water plants, vaikuntadhamams (crematoria), dump yard in every village with segregation of wet and dry garbage facility, Rythu Vedika in every village etc and convey a message that if Chandrashekar Rao becomes the Prime Minister, these schemes will be extended to the entire India.

After interacting with these teams, people in these bordering villages in other states expressed their desire to see Chandrashekar Rao as the Prime Minister and wanted their villages merged with Telangana until then. Videos of these responses from people wishing Chandrashekar Rao as Prime Minister are being circulated widely on social media platforms.