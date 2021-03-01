Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2021 Minister announces R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minister announces Rs. 600 crore for developing Vijayawada

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2021, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Srinivas Rao recalled Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan’s comments on BJP-led central government’s programmes as “stale laddus”
The minister asked people to choose YSRC for all-round development of Vijayawada city and assured that the ruling party will continue to resolve issues of all citizens. — DC file photo
 The minister asked people to choose YSRC for all-round development of Vijayawada city and assured that the ruling party will continue to resolve issues of all citizens. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao announced that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted Rs. 600 crore for development of Vijayawada in all aspects as promised by the YSRC. This is unlike earlier Telugu Desam regime, which neglected the city's development. It even failed to complete the Durga flyover, which was constructed and opened for public usage by the YSRC government.

Srinivas Rao gave this information while campaigning in various divisions of the city on Sunday in support of YSRC candidates. Pointing to the debacle of TD in gram panchayat elections, apart from a humiliating defeat in Kuppam, the minister maintained that N. Chandrababu Naidu should resign owing moral responsibility.

 

He said the former chief minister has not learnt any lessons despite facing humiliating defeats in the general elections in 2019 and in the recent gram panchayat elections.

Srinivas Rao recalled Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan’s comments on BJP-led central government’s programmes as “stale laddus”. But now, the star had without any morals entered into a pact with the saffron party for political gains. He said that BJP, JS and TD have a secret pact and are colluding with each other.

The minister pointed out that the YSRC government is providing welfare schemes to all the eligible without any political, religious or caste bias. Recently, CM Jagan has written a letter to the central government seeking transfer of railway land to the state government to give pattas to poor people living on those lands.

 

The Railways has been offered alternate land elsewhere. The minister asked people to choose YSRC for all-round development of Vijayawada city and assured that the ruling party will continue to resolve issues of all citizens.
A large number of leaders and activists belonging to Congress and CPI joined YSRC in the minister’s presence. Srinivas welcomed them with party scarves.

...
Tags: vellampalli srinivas rao, vijayawada development, pawan kalyan, municipal polls campaign andhra pradesh, congress cpi leaders join ysr congress, kanakadurga flyover


Latest From Nation

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTT platforms and digital news

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

Mamata rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike

West Bengal state Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, pillion rides on an electric two wheeler driven by minister Firhad Hakim symbolizing a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP)

India, China push for steady pullback

The joint statement issued on Sunday on the Corps Commanders meeting said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of LAC in the Western Secto in the Pangong Lake area. (Representational Image: PTI)

COVID-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs

A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for COVID-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham