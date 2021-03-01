Minister announces Rs. 600 crore for developing Vijayawada

The minister asked people to choose YSRC for all-round development of Vijayawada city and assured that the ruling party will continue to resolve issues of all citizens. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao announced that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has allotted Rs. 600 crore for development of Vijayawada in all aspects as promised by the YSRC. This is unlike earlier Telugu Desam regime, which neglected the city's development. It even failed to complete the Durga flyover, which was constructed and opened for public usage by the YSRC government.

Srinivas Rao gave this information while campaigning in various divisions of the city on Sunday in support of YSRC candidates. Pointing to the debacle of TD in gram panchayat elections, apart from a humiliating defeat in Kuppam, the minister maintained that N. Chandrababu Naidu should resign owing moral responsibility.

He said the former chief minister has not learnt any lessons despite facing humiliating defeats in the general elections in 2019 and in the recent gram panchayat elections.

Srinivas Rao recalled Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan’s comments on BJP-led central government’s programmes as “stale laddus”. But now, the star had without any morals entered into a pact with the saffron party for political gains. He said that BJP, JS and TD have a secret pact and are colluding with each other.

The minister pointed out that the YSRC government is providing welfare schemes to all the eligible without any political, religious or caste bias. Recently, CM Jagan has written a letter to the central government seeking transfer of railway land to the state government to give pattas to poor people living on those lands.

The Railways has been offered alternate land elsewhere. The minister asked people to choose YSRC for all-round development of Vijayawada city and assured that the ruling party will continue to resolve issues of all citizens.

A large number of leaders and activists belonging to Congress and CPI joined YSRC in the minister’s presence. Srinivas welcomed them with party scarves.