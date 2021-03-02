Nation Politics 01 Mar 2021 KCR surveys see TRS ...
Nation, Politics

KCR surveys see TRS winning hands down in upcoming polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2021, 4:46 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 7:07 am IST
CM tells cadre to work hard in the next two weeks
Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Internal surveys commissioned by the TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have boosted the morale of the party leaders and cadre.

Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis, covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts on the upcoming MLC polls on March 14 and the Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll later.

 

All these surveys indicated a clear edge for TRS in all these elections, the sources claimed. The surveys noticed a 'positive wave' for TRS among the
voters. What’s important now is, how the TRS leaders and cadre convert this into votes in the next two weeks.

The survey reports cautioned party leaders and cadre against any complacency at this stage as the last two weeks before polling have the scope to change the political environment.

It was since a long time that KCR has plunged into action to deal with elections directly. After KCR became CM in June 2014, barring 2018 December assembly polls, all the remaining elections were monitored by his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

 

All the elections held between 2014 and 2020 till the recent GHMC elections in December 2020 were monitored by KTR. However, the party received setbacks in the recent Dubbak and GHMC bypolls in which the BJP, on the other hand, has put up a stunning performance.

The ongoing MLC election schedule came at a time when it has become very important for the TRS to check the rise of the BJP in Telangana. Hence, KCR himself is guiding the leadership in shaping the party's MLC election strategy. Also, the CM would be campaigning directly, which shows the importance he has attached to this election.

 

KCR has been holding teleconferences with ministers and party poll in-charges from Pragathi Bhavan every day for six to eight hours every day. He is sharing the details of his internal survey reports and guiding them on how to overcome the deficiencies pointed out in the survey reports.

The CM is asking them to work hard for the next 13 days to get a majority even higher than what the surveys had projected.

...
Tags: kcr internal survey shows a positive sign for party in upcoming polls, kcr survey, trs edge wins confirmed in surveys, kcr, trs win shows in survey, mlc polls, nagarjun sagar bypolls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In the case of Serum Institute, hackers have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers. — Representational image

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers

Police found Rs. 20 lakh and two kg heroin in a Hyundai Creta owned by one Abdul Momin Peer at a makeshift checkpoint near Handwara. — Representational image

NIA arrests four accused of narco-terrorism in J&K

The petitioner's lawyer submitted before the bench that his client is a government servant, and he will face suspension due to his arrest in the matter. — AFP

Will you marry her: CJI asks govt servant accused of raping minor

Due to the lack of safe water sources, the village with a 300-strong population depends on this pond for drinking water. (Representational Photo: PTI)

No entry for women during ‘periods’ in Paipedu village pond



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham