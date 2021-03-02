KCR surveys see TRS winning hands down in upcoming polls

Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Internal surveys commissioned by the TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have boosted the morale of the party leaders and cadre.

Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis, covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts on the upcoming MLC polls on March 14 and the Nagarjunasagar assembly bypoll later.

All these surveys indicated a clear edge for TRS in all these elections, the sources claimed. The surveys noticed a 'positive wave' for TRS among the

voters. What’s important now is, how the TRS leaders and cadre convert this into votes in the next two weeks.

The survey reports cautioned party leaders and cadre against any complacency at this stage as the last two weeks before polling have the scope to change the political environment.

It was since a long time that KCR has plunged into action to deal with elections directly. After KCR became CM in June 2014, barring 2018 December assembly polls, all the remaining elections were monitored by his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

All the elections held between 2014 and 2020 till the recent GHMC elections in December 2020 were monitored by KTR. However, the party received setbacks in the recent Dubbak and GHMC bypolls in which the BJP, on the other hand, has put up a stunning performance.

The ongoing MLC election schedule came at a time when it has become very important for the TRS to check the rise of the BJP in Telangana. Hence, KCR himself is guiding the leadership in shaping the party's MLC election strategy. Also, the CM would be campaigning directly, which shows the importance he has attached to this election.

KCR has been holding teleconferences with ministers and party poll in-charges from Pragathi Bhavan every day for six to eight hours every day. He is sharing the details of his internal survey reports and guiding them on how to overcome the deficiencies pointed out in the survey reports.

The CM is asking them to work hard for the next 13 days to get a majority even higher than what the surveys had projected.