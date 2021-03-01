Nation Politics 01 Mar 2021 DMDK sends signals o ...
Nation, Politics

DMDK sends signals of snapping ties with AIADMK ahead of Assembly elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Mar 1, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Negotiations with the DMDK seemed to have hit a dead-end with the party leaders not meeting AIADMK leader and minister P. Thangamani
Though Mr Vijayakanth's present posturing indicates the party is willing to go it alone, there is also talk that the DMDK might drift towards Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam. — DC file photo
 Though Mr Vijayakanth's present posturing indicates the party is willing to go it alone, there is also talk that the DMDK might drift towards Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam. — DC file photo

Chennai:The DMDK party, founded by actor Vijaykanth, is seemingly angry with the AIADMK, its coalition party, and has sent out signals of a possible break-up by calling for applications from its cadre to contest across the state.

Though the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly elections has led to hectic activity with leading parties trying to wrap up alliances and start campaigns, allies of the AIADMK are playing truant, demanding seats more than what is being offered to them by the coalition leader.

 

After the PMK, the ally with the biggest vote bank in northern Tamil Nadu, accepted the 23 seats that the AIADMK offered, talks with the BJP and the DMDK are said to have gone south, particularly the parleys with the BJP’s top honcho, Amit Shah, in Chennai on Sunday night.

The talks, in which both chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam took part, went on till late night as Mr Shah’s scheduled arrival to Chennai from the districts by road was delayed a bit.

Since the BJP did not make any announcements on the finalisation of the alliance, which Mr Shah had said he would do on Monday, doubts were being raised about whether the talks yielded substantial results.

 

Negotiations with the DMDK, however, seemed to have hit a dead-end with the party leaders not meeting AIADMK leader and minister P. Thangamani at his residence on Monday. In Sunday’s discussions, the demand placed by the DMDK for over 20 seats was rejected by the AIADMK.

If the DMDK snaps ties, the BJP might be offered a few more seats by the AIADMK. However, the dispute between the two parties is not likely to be resolved as the BJP is demanding some particular seats that the coalition leader is not agreeing to.

The BJP has identified and asked for certain constituencies where it sees a good chance for its candidates. But many of those seats are in the Western Kongu belt, the AIADMK's citadel, which the party does not want to lose.

 

It is also rumoured that the BJP would like to accommodate T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s AMMK in the alliance, which the AIADMK leaders are totally opposed to. While some sections of the BJP feel that by taking along Mr Dhinakaran’s party they could enhance their vote tally, the AIADMK feels that it would weaken their party.

Though Mr Vijayakanth's present posturing indicates the party is willing to go it alone, there is also talk that the DMDK might drift towards Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) which is open to the idea of forming a third front in the state.

 

...
Tags: aiadmk, dmdk, vijaykanth, pmk, amith shah, tamil nadu assembly elections, palaniswami, panneerselvam, ammk, dhinkaran tamil nadu politics
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Due to the lack of safe water sources, the village with a 300-strong population depends on this pond for drinking water. (Representational Photo: PTI)

No entry for women during ‘periods’ in Paipedu village pond

Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR surveys see TRS winning hands down in upcoming polls

The crocodile dragged Ramulu into the water and he could not save himself. The villagers refused to have a post-mortem done on the body. (Representational Photo: DC)

Crocodile kills man in River Manjeera

The CM reviewed the progress of the project works with chief secretary Adityanath Das, water resources secretary J. Shyamala Rao and other senior officials at his camp office here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Execute Polavaram works expeditiously, Jagan tells officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham