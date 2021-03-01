BJP MLC challenges KTR on jobs issue

HYDERABAD: BJP’s senior leader and MLC N. Ramchander Rao challenged IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement on recruitments made by state government in the state.

In an open letter to KTR on Sunday, Ramchander Rao wanted the minister to prove the government’s contribution in providing employment during past seven years at a debate in Arts College of the Osmania University on Monday. He said he will withdraw his candidature from MLC elections if the IT minister provides proof for his statement.

The BJP leader questioned Rama Rao about the TSPSC Group 1 and 2 notifications and asked why the government has not fulfilled its promise of providing stipend to the unemployed.

He wanted to know what happened to the proposal of state government to enhance the retirement age of its employees.

Taking objection to the IT minister’s comment against the MLC that the latter had done nothing for lawyers, Ramchander Rao countered saying that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has promised Rs 100 crore corpus fund for advocates in 2014 in recognition of their role in Telangana struggle.

“But, as usual, he forgot his promise,” the MLC said. “But I raised the issue several times on the floor of the Legislative Council in 2016 and 2017. Finally, the CM directed then law minister Indrakaran Reddy to resolve the issue.”

The MLC asked why has the state government not yet appointed vice chancellors for universities in Telangana since past two years.