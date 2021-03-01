Nation Politics 01 Mar 2021 BJP MLC challenges K ...
Nation, Politics

BJP MLC challenges KTR on jobs issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2021, 1:50 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Ramchander Rao wanted KTR to prove the government’s contribution in providing employment during past 7 years at a debate in OU on Monday
Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. — Facebook
 Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. — Facebook

HYDERABAD: BJP’s senior leader and MLC N. Ramchander Rao challenged IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s statement on recruitments made by state government in the state.

In an open letter to KTR on Sunday, Ramchander Rao wanted the minister to prove the government’s contribution in providing employment during past seven years at a debate in Arts College of the Osmania University on Monday. He said he will withdraw his candidature from MLC elections if the IT minister provides proof for his statement.

 

The BJP leader questioned Rama Rao about the TSPSC Group 1 and 2 notifications and asked why the government has not fulfilled its promise of providing stipend to the unemployed.

He wanted to know what happened to the proposal of state government to enhance the retirement age of its employees.

Taking objection to the IT minister’s comment against the MLC that the latter had done nothing for lawyers, Ramchander Rao countered saying that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has promised Rs 100 crore corpus fund for advocates in 2014 in recognition of their role in Telangana struggle. 

 

“But, as usual, he forgot his promise,” the MLC said. “But I raised the issue several times on the floor of the Legislative Council in 2016 and 2017. Finally, the CM directed then law minister Indrakaran Reddy to resolve the issue.”
The MLC asked why has the state government not yet appointed vice chancellors for universities in Telangana since past two years.

...
Tags: bjp leader ramachander rao, debate on recruitments by telangana government, arts college osmania university, ktr, stipend to unemployed in telangana, enhance retirement age of telangana employees, kcr, kcr promised rs 100 crore corpus for telangana lawyers, lawyers role in telangana agitation, no vice chancellors appointed for telangana universities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. (Image credit : Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

'Do or die' call to in-charge TRS ministers and MLAs in MLC polls

TRS party Working president and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao address a press meet at Telangana Bhavan. MLC Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and others seen.(DC Image/SSR)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Shah assures statehood to J&K at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham