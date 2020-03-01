Nation Politics 01 Mar 2020 Nitish Kumar at rall ...
Nation, Politics

Nitish Kumar at rally: Patience on CAA, controversies required

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
“Let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls”
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during state level party workers meeting on preparation for the Legislative Assembly polls, in Patna on Sunday. PTI photo
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during state level party workers meeting on preparation for the Legislative Assembly polls, in Patna on Sunday. PTI photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was “united' in Bihar as he sought to dispel “confusions” arising from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing a 'karyakarta sammelan' of the party here, Kumar underscored that with the state assembly having passed a unanimous resolution against the NRC and the NPR, “patience” should be kept on the CAA and “controversies” avoided until the matter was before the court.

 

He also told JD(U) workers “let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls” Kumar also slammed the opposition Congress-RJD alliance over the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and pointed out that it was only after his government came to power in 2005 that the guilty were brought to book and the victims got justice.

...
Tags: bihar cm nitish kumar, jd(u)
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

A person being screened for coronavirus symptoms.

293 persons in isolation for coronavirus in Karnataka, tests return negative

Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray (PTI Photo)

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav Thackeray takes over as Saamana editor

Representational Image (Twitter Photo)

Foreign student in Jadavpur University asked to leave India over anti-CAA protests

PTI file photo shows medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college.

Quarantined Kerala man dies, final Covid-19 test results awaited



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Go Back' slogans greet Amit shah in Kolkata

Home Minister Amit Shah greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. PTI photo

Telangana stuck with only nine DCCBs

Reserve Bank of India.

Poll effect: Budget to be city-centric

K. Chandrasekar Rao.

TRS bags lead roles in coop banks, societies

The TRS victory was a foregone conclusion after it had trounced other parties in elections to the primary cooperative agriculture societies.

TRS failed to give 2BHKs: A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham