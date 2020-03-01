Nation Politics 01 Mar 2020 'Go Back' ...
'Go Back' slogans greet Amit shah in Kolkata

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside Kolkata airport
Home Minister Amit Shah greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. PTI photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport.

Shah was greeted by the West Bengal BJP leadership, led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

 

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the entrance of the airport.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the state BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament. BJP national president J P Nadda will also attend the public meeting.

This apart, the home minister will inaugurate a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat, and hold closed-door meetings with the state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

Shah will also visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata

