search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Will defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao at Gajwel in next polls: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said Congress coming to power in next elections is sure.
MLA MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that only KCR’s family has become golden but not Telangana.
 MLA MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that only KCR’s family has become golden but not Telangana.

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said he will quit politics if the Congress will not come to power in Telangana in the next elections. He challenged the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will he be ready to quit politics if TRS will not get 106 Assembly seats as claimed by him. 

As a part of Praja Chaitanya Yatra, the TPCC president Uttam-kumar Reddy on Wednesday toured in Medak district. Speaking at Zaheerabad, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi government came at the Centre the attacks on minorities have been increased. He alleged that the CM has become sycophant of Mr Modi. After Mr Modi took a decision on demonetisation and GST bill, KCR is the first person to support him, he said.

 

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said after 2019 elections, AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s government at the Centre and congress government in Telangana will be formed. He said only the Congress which worked for the welfare of Muslim minorities. He said KCR has announced within four months Muslims will be given 12 per cent reservations, but after four years passed nothing has been done on this.

The TPCC president announced that after Congress comes to power, farmers loans will be waived Rs 2 lakh at a time. He said all crops will be purchased by the government giving pro-per rates to farmers.  He assured Rs 3,000 will be gi-ven to each unemployed educated youth as un-employment allowance. He said in Telangana, silent moment will come and the Congress will come to power. He said if the Congress will not come to power in Telangana all his family members will quit politics.

MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that only KCR’s family has become golden but not Telangana. He said Congress coming to power in next elections is sure. Mr Venkat Reddy said if the party agrees he will contest from Gajwel against KCR and he will defeat him.

Tags: komatireddy venkat reddy, uttam kumar reddy, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitter sweet: Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

The woman was treated at a hospital and when she returned home she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and cash. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Music launched: Free to use for Prime members

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.
 

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them. (Photo: Pexels)
 

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

Women experience less pain when holding hands with their partner: Study

Touching or being touched releases chemicals in the brain that make pain easier to bear. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Canada for women: New budget strikes down gender barriers, hopes to fill labour gap

Canada's economy surged after Liberals took office in 2015 and unleashed a massive fiscal stimulus. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram, says he is not co-operating

Karti Chidambaram escorted by policemen to the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday. — PTI

2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM to meet BJP CMs, deputy CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will will address the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled state governments on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

‘Maun’ Narendra Modi targets Siddaramaraiah

67 pc polling in Meghalaya, 75 pc in Nagaland till 4 pm; 1 dead in blast

Governor of Meghalaya Ganga Prasad cast his vote at Oakland A4 polling booth at MTDC Office North in Shillong. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Narendra Modi’s birthday gift to B S Yeddyurappa: You’re my CM

Karnataka state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham