Tamil Nadu poll dept will help Karnataka with web enabled services, says Lakhoni

Chennai: Poll-bound Karnataka has approached Tamil Nadu public election department seeking expertise in online applications that can be used for its ensuing assembly polls. "Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is likely to be announced by next month as the term of its 224 legislators end by May. They are in constant touch with us. Tamil Nadu has updated its software and has created several modules which will enable a free and fair polls and the recent I-T applications will be shared with them", chief electoral officer Rajesh Lakhoni told DC.

There are web enabled services developed in TN to help the voters as well as the candidates contesting in the polls. For instance, randomisation of electronic voting machines, allotment of poll duty and to know the queue position at a particular polling booth is some of IT enabled tools developed in TN. Further the voters can also track their polling booth through our special apps and an aged voter can also book wheel chair on the day of polling, he said. To avoid political controversies during model code of conduct there are also web process developed under which various permission and allotments will be scrutinized by an online system and the update will be directly sent to the applicant, the CEO added.

Commenting about the recently updated software, another informed official said a lot of controversies and time can be saved if Karnataka uses these modules developed in TN. For instance heavy banking transactions in a particular area can be monitored and the vehicles used by the politicians can also be tracked through CCTV camera network, which have been developed in TN.

TN in the past had also worked closely with income tax department and this helped the election department to cancel the polls to Thanjavur and Aravakurichi where money was distributed to induce voters. In the wake of controversies related to RK Nagar, more foolproof systems were brought in like where the counting and polling can be streamed live to the ECI headquarters, we will be sharing the updates whatever is dema-nded by the neighbouring state, the official added.