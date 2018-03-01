N Chandrababu Naidu tells TD leaders to strengthen party in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu offers cake to Telangana TD leaders after a party meeting in Hyderabad. Naidu cut a cake to celebrate his 40th year in politics. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the Telangana BJP leaders announced that they did not have any alliance with the TD, without informing them. Mr Naidu met Telangana TD leaders and workers at NTR Trust Bhavan on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Mr Naidu asked the TD workers to work hard for strengthening the party in Telangana. He said that during the 2014 elections, the TD had alliance with the BJP in Telangana and won 20 Assembly seats.

But after the election, the Telangana BJP leaders have announced that they don’t have any alliance with the TD without informing them.

Mr Naidu said he has the responsibility to protect the workers who have trusted him for 35 years. He said that at the same time, the party should be protected in both AP and TS and he is not ready to compromise on this issue.

Mr Naidu said that the people will support the party if the leaders and workers are always with them. He said the TD will again have its old days back in Telangana.

Demand for Junior NTR:

While Mr Naidu was delivering his speech, some workers raised slogans demanding to hand over Telangana TD responsibilities to actor Junior NTR. Some other workers threatened to commit suicide if the TD merges with TRS. Some workers said the TD will not need an alliance with the BJP or with the TRS in Telangana.

The workers raised slogans with placards. Reacting on this, Mr Naidu said that nobody has the right to merge TD with any other party. He said that alliance will be formed according to workers’ opinion only.