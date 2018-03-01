search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka: NaMo is Namage Mosa, says Dinesh Gundurao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2018, 4:57 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 7:56 am IST
Congress leader: State govt did not get huge funds from Centre.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the launch of developmental programmes in Bagalkote on Wednesday
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the launch of developmental programmes in Bagalkote on Wednesday

Bengaluru: With PM Narendra Modi stepping up his attack on the Congress government dubbing it a '10 per cent commission' govt and 'Seedha Rupaiya government', the Congress party has hit back coining a new phrase,  'Namage Mosa' (we have been cheated)  to launch a counterattack on the PM.

After the PM unleashed the attack on the Siddaramaiah government, KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundurao, quipped at a news conference on Wednesday that NaMo means not Narendra Modi but a man who cheated us (Namage Mosa). “Both Mr Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah came here and uttered lies that they had given thousands of crores to Karnataka. But in reality, that money had not reached the state, they are misleading people,” he said

 

Accusing Mr Modi of having failed to check corruption, Mr Gundurao accused the PM of extending indirect support to those who looted public money. The BJP led NDA government proposes to bring the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill to set up a separate board in which a lone member would be from Reserve Bank of India. This would pose a grave threat to the country’s banking sector. The purpose of this legislation is to protect banks in case of instability. Already, banks had suffered lossses running into thousands of crores and it was  not possible to bring back this money by  implementing the new legislation, he asserted.

The Modi government had delivered a deadly blow to the economy and implementation of the new legislation is likely to cause more loss to banks. Deposits made by people were not safe if the new law was implemented, he said.

Despite these serious developments in the banking sector, Mr Modi had been making adverse comments on the Karnataka government and CM Siddaramaiah. The Congress  wants to know why Mr Modi is silent on Nirav Modi who fled the country after cheating Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore, Mr Gundurao added. 

Tags: pm narendra modi, dinesh gundurao, cm siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




