  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 01 Feb 2023 BJP, BRS responsible ...
Nation, Politics

BJP, BRS responsible for neglect of Telangana in Union Budget: TPCC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 7:53 am IST
TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that no funds have been allocated for Bayyaram steel plant and irrigation projects. The BJP and BRS were equally responsible for the injustice caused to Telangana in the Budget. (File Photo: DC)
 TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that no funds have been allocated for Bayyaram steel plant and irrigation projects. The BJP and BRS were equally responsible for the injustice caused to Telangana in the Budget. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy slammed the NDA government for ignoring the interests of Telangana state in the Union Budget-2023.  In the same vein, he ridiculed the state government and BRS leaders for being silent spectators.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, the TPCC chief said that no funds have been allocated for Bayyaram steel plant and irrigation projects. The BJP and BRS were equally responsible for the injustice caused to Telangana in the Budget, he said. He demanded national status for Telangana irrigation projects. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had compromised with the Union government as a means to cover up his corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the 'anti-poor and pro-corporate’ Union Budget was a huge disappointment for Telangana.

"The finance minister did not mention anything about honouring promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. This was the 10th Union Budget after the formation of Telangana," he said.

"In her 58-page Budget speech, the Finance Minister mentioned Telangana only once and that was to announce support to Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad, as a Centre of Excellence. But she did not assure any funds for that," he said.

He slammed BJP leaders from the state for not making any efforts to get funds or big projects to Telangana.

"Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar failed to convince their government for allocation of funds to the State. The tax rebate of up to Rs 7 lakh is insignificant considering the rising inflation," the former PCC chief said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, senor Congress leader, condemned the BJP government at the Centre for slashing funds earmarked for the welfare of minorities by over 38%. He said that the Centre reduced the allocation for minorities' welfare from Rs 5,020.50 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 3,097.60 crore in 2023-24.

Shabbir Ali said that the Narendra Modi government was systematically targeting schemes meant for the economic and educational empowerment of poor minorities.

...
Tags: tpcc chief a. revanth reddy, nda government, telangana state, brs leaders, delhi news, tpcc chief, bayyaram steel plant, irrigation projects, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, union government, corrupt practices, congress leaders uttam kumar reddy, union budget, andhra pradesh reorganisation act 2014., finance minister nirmala sitaraman, indian institute of millet research, centre of excellence, hyderabad news, bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, bjp state president g. kishan reddy, state bjp president bandi sanjay and union minister of state for home g. kishan reddy, mohammed ali shabbir, congress leader, minorities welfare, narendra modi government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress members Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Thursday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. (PTI)

Cong members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

In this file photo, police produce journalist Siddique Kappan in a court in Mathura. The Lucknow Sessions Court Wednesday signed bail orders to release Kappan from the Lucknow Jail. (PTI Photo)

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with Nick Vujicic, a world renowned motivational speaker, at his camp office on Wednesday. — By Arrangement

Nick Vujicic calls on CM Jagan

Addressing the media at one town police station in Godavarikhani, DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad said a special team investigated the case and arrested the seven persons who murdered Mathani Suman. –– Represenational Image/DC

Godavarikhani police crack case of murder of rowdy Suman, seven arrested



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lobbying begins as AICC in-charge Thakre set to visit Telangana

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre is scheduled to visit in the first week of February. (Photo: Twitter: @Manikrao_INC)

Amid snowfall, Congress holds rally to mark culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the flag hoisting ceremony at party office in Srinagar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Lalan Singh excuses himself from attending Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

JD(U) chief Lalan Singh. (File Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or Ajit Doval can't understand pain of violence: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah during the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar (PTI Photo)

Congress plans to hold elections for 12-member CWC Feb. end

Congress all set to hold elections for 12 members of Congress Working Committee during plenary in Raipur. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->