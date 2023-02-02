BJP, BRS responsible for neglect of Telangana in Union Budget: TPCC

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said that no funds have been allocated for Bayyaram steel plant and irrigation projects. The BJP and BRS were equally responsible for the injustice caused to Telangana in the Budget. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy slammed the NDA government for ignoring the interests of Telangana state in the Union Budget-2023. In the same vein, he ridiculed the state government and BRS leaders for being silent spectators.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, the TPCC chief said that no funds have been allocated for Bayyaram steel plant and irrigation projects. The BJP and BRS were equally responsible for the injustice caused to Telangana in the Budget, he said. He demanded national status for Telangana irrigation projects. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had compromised with the Union government as a means to cover up his corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the 'anti-poor and pro-corporate’ Union Budget was a huge disappointment for Telangana.

"The finance minister did not mention anything about honouring promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. This was the 10th Union Budget after the formation of Telangana," he said.

"In her 58-page Budget speech, the Finance Minister mentioned Telangana only once and that was to announce support to Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad, as a Centre of Excellence. But she did not assure any funds for that," he said.

He slammed BJP leaders from the state for not making any efforts to get funds or big projects to Telangana.

"Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar failed to convince their government for allocation of funds to the State. The tax rebate of up to Rs 7 lakh is insignificant considering the rising inflation," the former PCC chief said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, senor Congress leader, condemned the BJP government at the Centre for slashing funds earmarked for the welfare of minorities by over 38%. He said that the Centre reduced the allocation for minorities' welfare from Rs 5,020.50 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 3,097.60 crore in 2023-24.

Shabbir Ali said that the Narendra Modi government was systematically targeting schemes meant for the economic and educational empowerment of poor minorities.