 BREAKING !  :  Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament
 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo) Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex
 
Nation Politics 01 Feb 2022 TRS starts protest w ...
Nation, Politics

TRS starts protest with boycott of President address

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 1, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 9:14 am IST
TRS president KCR, who chaired a meeting of party MPs on Sunday had instructed them to up the ante against the BJP-led government
TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha boycotted the joint session of Parliament addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind. (DC file image)
 TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha boycotted the joint session of Parliament addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: The very first day of the Budget session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, witnessed a showdown between the TRS and the Centre.

TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha boycotted the joint session of Parliament addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the Centre in sanctioning funds and projects. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who chaired a meeting of party MPs on Sunday had instructed them to up the ante against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

 

Later, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwara Rao attended the all-party meeting convened virtually by Speaker Om Birla. He alleged that the BJP was misusing the Parliamentary system to suppress the voices of the Opposition. 

He demanded a discussion on bifurcation issues as well as usage of Pegasus spyware.

TRS MPs raised several pending issues pertaining to Telangana in the meeting, asking know why the Centre was treating Telangana as its enemy and showing discrimination in sanctioning funds and projects.

...
Tags: budget session of parliament, trs boycotts budget joint session, president ramnath kovind
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament

The first hearing is expected to be held by the end of this week. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hijab row: Student moves Karnataka High Court

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh with state Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka minister Anand Singh, state Cong chief Shivakumar meet sparks speculation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP polls: SP's red caps painted in blood of 'karsevaks', says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves towards supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of key UP Assembly elections, BJP revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->