TRS starts protest with boycott of President address

TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha boycotted the joint session of Parliament addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: The very first day of the Budget session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday, witnessed a showdown between the TRS and the Centre.

TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha boycotted the joint session of Parliament addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind in protest against the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the Centre in sanctioning funds and projects. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who chaired a meeting of party MPs on Sunday had instructed them to up the ante against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Later, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwara Rao attended the all-party meeting convened virtually by Speaker Om Birla. He alleged that the BJP was misusing the Parliamentary system to suppress the voices of the Opposition.

He demanded a discussion on bifurcation issues as well as usage of Pegasus spyware.

TRS MPs raised several pending issues pertaining to Telangana in the meeting, asking know why the Centre was treating Telangana as its enemy and showing discrimination in sanctioning funds and projects.