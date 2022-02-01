 BREAKING !  :  Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament
 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo) Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex
 
Nation Politics 01 Feb 2022 PM Modi hits out at ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi hits out at SP, warns against 'politics of revenge'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 1, 2022, 9:16 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 9:26 am IST
In the BJP’s poll plank, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots is one of the main issues, which had created a major divide between Muslims and Jats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)

New Delhi: In his first address to Uttar Pradesh voters after the announcement of the election schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) without naming it, saying when Western UP was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating. Mr Modi also cautioned voters that the BJP’s opponents, who have “dangai soch" (rioters' mentality) are waiting to take revenge from those who voted them out in 2017. 

In the BJP’s poll plank in the region, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots is one of the main issues, which had created a major divide between Muslims and Jats in the region. While Muslims are considered the SP’s vote-bank, Jats have been firmly backing the BJP since 2014. The BJP also named Union minister S.P.S. Baghel, a former close associate of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, as a candidate against the SP chief from Karhal Assembly seat, considered an SP stronghold.

 

“We are putting all our efforts to transform UP, but they are waiting to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof, revenge is their ideology," said the PM. Mr Modi also hailed the development work done in the state by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Mr Modi, who addressed his first virtual rally ‘Jan Chaupal,’ covering 21 Assembly constituencies in five districts -- Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur – said five years ago muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh but the BJP government taught them the law.

 

“Five years ago, houses, land, shops of  poor, Dalit, deprived, backward were forcefully occupied by Samajwad… There were reports of exodus. Today everyone, including farmer, employees, businessmen, women are safe. Those mafias and bad elements, who used to think they were above law, have been taught the law by the BJP government,” said Mr Modi.

Insisting that the first-time voters are with the BJP, Mr Modi said the people will once again bless the BJP for its “kaam (work)” and their “karname (exploits)," Mr Modi said and took a dig at the SP chief for his earlier remarks against India’s Covid vaccine and believing in superstition.

 

“Those who fear losing power because of a superstition and avoid visiting Noida, which is a land of youth’s aspiration, how can they lead the youth… Those who have no trust in their own country’s vaccine and spread rumours against it, can they value the talent and innovation of the youth,” said the PM.     

In UP, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

 

...
Tags: modi addresses voters, muzaffarnagar riots, divide between muslims jats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament

The first hearing is expected to be held by the end of this week. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hijab row: Student moves Karnataka High Court

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh with state Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka minister Anand Singh, state Cong chief Shivakumar meet sparks speculation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP polls: SP's red caps painted in blood of 'karsevaks', says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves towards supporters during a public meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of key UP Assembly elections, BJP revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says UP polls will script history

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Tension along Arunachal, Assam border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during their meeting in Guwahati on Monday, January 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->