Nation Politics 01 Feb 2021 AP opposition partie ...
Nation, Politics

AP opposition parties trash budget, say it extended empty hand to state

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2021, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2021, 12:38 am IST
BJP leaders claimed that the Union Budget is a people’s budget aimed at betterment of people’s lives after the corona crisis
Dr Sailajanath objected to the proposal for withdrawal of government investments in public sector companies (PSUs) and said this privatization was unacceptable. — DC Image
 Dr Sailajanath objected to the proposal for withdrawal of government investments in public sector companies (PSUs) and said this privatization was unacceptable. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress and other non-BJP parties termed the Union Budget 2021-22 as a new burden on the people. AP Congress committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath said the budget gave a shock to many sections of the society.

He said there was little of fund allotment for Andhra Pradesh while the budget gave preference to the assembly poll-bound states. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said the meaning of a Union Budget has changed as “it has given importance to only Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal states where assembly polls are due.”

 

BJP leaders, on the other hand, claimed that the Union Budget is a people’s budget aimed at betterment of people’s lives after the corona crisis. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP government gave top priority to the health sector by allocating huge funds. Also, the budget would “help the nation achieve self-reliance in all sectors.”

Dr Sailajanath objected to the proposal for withdrawal of government investments in public sector companies (PSUs) and said this privatization was unacceptable. He objected to the collection of Rs3,00,000 crore as taxes in the name of agriculture and others cesses.

 

He said the budget was an “election budget” and not a national budget, as four poll-bound states were given prominence in fund allotments.  “AP was totally neglected as there is no mention of the SCS, the Rayalseema development package and other bifurcation promises.”

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna called the Union Budget as a corporate budget due to “absence of any provision” to help the poor, the employees and the middle class”.

As the elections are scheduled in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the BJP government has given preference to the three states under a political plan with the sole objective of winning elections. He lamented that the promises of bifurcation like metro line, SCS and funds were shunned and alleged that the BJP used the Covid-19 crisis to push anti-people policies like the three new agriculture laws.

 

CPM state secretary P Madhu alleged that the Modi government extended an empty hand to Andhra Pradesh. He objected to the proposals for privatization of public sector units and demanded that the MPs from the state must fight against the “step-motherly treatment” to AP in the budget.

...
Tags: sake sailajanath, union budget, budget burden on people, budget focused on poll-bound states, cpi leader k ramakrishna, cpm leader p madhu, election budget, gvl narasimha rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

SEC Ramesh Kumar. (DC Image)

AP High Court pulls up SEC for failing to do follow up on contempt of court petition

High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. — DC Image

45% attendance in Telangana educational institutions on first day after lockdown

Jagan asked officials to try their best to get more funds from the Centre. — DC Image

BUDGET: Nothing major or special for AP, officials tell CM at review meet

More than 30 lakh commercial vehicles in Telangana state, which also include auto-rickshaws, will be affected by the new policy. — Representational image

Vehicle scrapping policy introduced in Budget evokes protests in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Shah takes aim at Didi for promoting nephew

Shah and Rajib, present at the rally, slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking central schemes like PM Kishan Samman Nidhi in the state. (Photo:PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham