Nation Politics 01 Feb 2021 BJP leaders hail Bud ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders hail Budget in Telangana, say it is pro-farmer, pro-development

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2021, 9:57 am IST
The minister also said the budget proposals will enhance employment opportunities and make India a hub for textile exports
Kishan Reddy praised the Swasth Bharat proposal as a great scheme announced by the finance minister. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy has welcomed the Union Budget and said it would help the nation take a giant leap towards building a trillions-strong economy and an Atma Nirbhar Bharath as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Reddy said the Union government focused on six pillars – innovation and capacity building, leadership, human capital, Information technology, financial resources and health and wellbeing. He praised the Swasth Bharat proposal as a great scheme announced by the finance minister on Monday. “By safeguarding every citizen from the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance minister earmarked Rs.35,400crore as Covid vaccine fund.”

 

The minister also said the budget proposals will enhance employment opportunities and make India a hub for textile exports as it plans a new mega investments textile park scheme.

Kishan Reddy said the BJP-led central government has always been on an exponential path and supportive of farmers. The UPA government gave cotton farmers Rs.90 crore in 2013-14, and it rose by now to Rs.25,000 crore  -- 278 times more than 2013-14 – under the NDA rule, he said.

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the budget will fulfill the dreams of everyone. He said that the budget would help promote Prime Minister Modi’s slogan “Sab Ka Saath.. Sab ka Vikas.. Sab ka Vishwas”.

 

He said the Telangana BJP welcomed the budget as it aimed to boost the confidence of the people in the country’s leadership. The budget would improve the living standards of the poor and the middle class and boost public welfare and health development, he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has hailed the 2021-22 budget as a big step towards reassuring farmers that the Modi government would continue giving top priority to farmers' welfare. A remarkable increase in disbursement of procurement money to farmers for wheat and paddy crops testified to the fact that the Centre would strengthen the MSP system.

 

Much to the relief of protesting farmers, the budget has shown that the government would not only continue with the MSP system but strengthen it.

In view of the announcements made in the budget for farmers' welfare, Chugh urged the farmers to withdraw their agitation as their worries over the MSP and Mandi systems have been satisfactorily addressed.

BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna said it was a matter of pride for all women that the budget was introduced for the third time by a woman. “The Modi government has given high priority to education and health care.”

 

BJP senior leader and Tamil Nadu party co-in-charge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomed the budget and said it is pro-poor.

Tags: g kishan reddy, tarun chugh, bandi sanjay, dk aruna, bjp leaders hail budget, sab ka sath sab ka vikas sab ka vishwas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


