Don't blame her, Alexa prepared it: Political parties react to Union Budget 2020-21

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday. Reactions from political parties were laced with Sarcasm, humour and anger.

Here's who said what on the Union Budget 2020-21...

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “Longest Budget speech is also the most lacklustre budget ever. After Acche Din, New India, it now appears that the government has also abandoned the target of USD 5 trillion economy.”

#Budget2020 is so irrelevant and out of place that FM Nirmala Sitharaman wasn't even allowed to finish her budget speech. BAD TIMES!

Ketan Patel

Congress president (Diu and Daman)

Tax cut ki goli mat do (don't lie about tax cuts). Read the fine print on the so-called IT cuts. Govt removes incentives to 'save' in a nation where there is no social security.

TMC's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien

I must congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving the country an excellent Budget by addressing the aspirations of the people and at the same time clearly underling our national goals and priorities

Rajnath Singh

Maybe this was the longest Budget speech in history but it had nothing, it was hollow. The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition, rambling-it is mindset of the government, all talk, but nothing happening.

Rahul Gandhi

As Finance Minister Sitharaman broke her own record by delivering the longest Budget speech in the Parliament.There must be a time limit for budget speeches.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

I’m less worried about the government’s ‘Fiscal’ Deficit than I am about it’s ‘Talent’ Deficit

Milind Deora

Imagine a govt working for the 99% masses, not the less than 1% billionaire classes.We do not need government for the rich, but for people.

Jignesh Mevani

High speed connectivity between Bengaluru & Chennai - two of South India's biggest cities - is a great step in further enhancing region's prosperity!

Mark my words: With Suburban, Metro and Road infra, Bengaluru will become undisputed leader in industry & innovation#Budget2020

Tejasvi Surya

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget was all platitudes and slogans.

CPM chief Sitaram Yechury

Economy is in tatters, all that Nirmalaji can do is cosmetic surgery because all that BJP govt has been talking about is Pakistan Imran Khan Musalmaan.

Opposition leader in Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

She failed to explain budgetary maths. This government after dragging the Economy to ruination now proposes a grand clearance sale of National assets assiduously built over 70 years to make up for its monumental mismanagement. #Budget2020

Anand Sharma

Congress Rajya Sabha MP

Don’t criticise the FM for #Budget2020. It has been prepared by Alexa.

Sanjay Jha

congress spokesperson

Delhi had high expectations from Budget, but step-motherly treatment meted out to it again.

AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal