Congress hopes Union budget will favour the salaried class

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 10:20 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 10:31 am IST
The party hopes the budget would provide a healing touch to the common man and industry facing “hardship” since demonetisation
Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, meets President Kovind along with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2020-21 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Twitter Imagemage
 Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur, meets President Kovind along with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2020-21 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Twitter Imagemage

The Congress on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing a healing touch to the common man and industry facing “hardship” since demonetisation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP. “Budget 2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived!,” Surjewala tweeted. “Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class and invest in Rural India,” he said

 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfils expectations of the common people. “Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since noteban. Hope the budget fulfils expectations of common people and provide relief across sections,” Gehlot said.

