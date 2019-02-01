Chandrababu Naidu hints at hiking unemployment dole

Vijayawada: After increasing the social security pensions, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, has hinted at hiking the monthly stipend of the unemployed youth from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Talking to MLAs and MLCs of the party at the TDLP meeting held on Thursday, Mr Naidu said the state government had been contemplating hiking the monthly stipend being paid to the unemployed youth and an announcement in this regard may be made in the Assembly during the ongoing sessions.

The CM also asked MLAs and MLCs to get ready to go to Delhi to stage ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ on February 11 and then meet the President on the next day. Special trains will be deployed to take the TD leaders, he said.

Clearly targeting the upcoming polls, the CM further said that if the TD government’s achievements were publicised, it would be advantageous to the party; otherwise it could work against them.

Addressing the TD Legislature Party meeting, he described the situation as a double-edged sword and one had to remain guarded all the time.

“The mind game of the criminals is different. Our fight is with traitors on the one side and against criminals on the other side. All should be aware of this. Jagan Mohan Reddy is adept in mind games,” he warned.

The CM also observed that while only 2,000 or 3,000 houses were built in Telangana, over 10 lakh houses were constructed in Andhra Pradesh which were best models. And three lakh houses had beneficiaries performing house-warming ceremonies; their support should be roped in by the party, he advised.

Mr Naidu also wanted the TD leaders to expose in public the three-party collusion — BJP, YSRC and TRS — and how Mr Modi, Mr Reddy and Mr KCR had colluded with the sole agenda of doing injustice to AP. The CM also pointed out that Telangana had to pay power arrears of `5,600 crore and higher education council funds were also not paid despite court orders. He added that Mr Modi was also helping only Telangana and creating obstacles in the path of AP’s development.

Mr Naidu also predicted that the Central ministers would visit AP every week soon. “And the Prime Minister will visit 10 times. They say Amit Shah will also come. They are claiming that it was Modi’s initiative that gave Kia Motors to us. All blatant lies, spoken unmindful of making themselves a laughing stock in front of others. Mr Modi is announcing sops before elections. They are doing direct money transfers to farmers. Even if they give their all, people will not believe Modi,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister further said that the tax on autos was abolished and tractors had got tax exemption in the state. The wages of small workers were hiked. The VRAs, home guards, Anganwadi personnel and Asha workers all got increased wages. Their support should be solicited, he advised.