Budget has K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao plan Cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: A three-hour meeting between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao raised speculation that Cabinet expansion was on its way.

Sources revealed that the party chief and working president were discussing issues regarding the ensuing Budget session, the visit of the 15th Finance Commission and Cabinet expansion and also the results of the recent gram panchayat elections.

The 15th Finance Commission will likely visit Telangana for three days starting February 14.

Sources in the party disclosed that some of its senior leaders recently told the Chief Minister that not having a full-fledged Cabinet, including a finance minister, when the Finance Commission visited would show the state in poor light.

Taking note of this, a small expansion of the Cabinet may be in the offing to appoint the finance minister, legislative affairs minister and other required ministers in the first round of expansion. This may happen on February 7 as the auspicious days will begin from February 6.