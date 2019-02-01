search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Budget 2019: Interim budget ‘historic’, surgical strike on Oppn, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Feb 1, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
‘The second surgical strike (interim budget) will use ballots to decimate our rivals,’ said BJP ally LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.
‘The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA,’ Amit Shah said on 3 lakh cr for defence. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA,’ Amit Shah said on 3 lakh cr for defence. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Reacting to the budget and addressing the media, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday praised the Union Budget for "benefiting" all sections of society and said it has proved that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is dedicated to the aspirations of the country's youths, farmers and poor.

Amit Shah told reporters that the budget will spur growth, generate employment and also provide relief to the middle class, farmers and poor workers among others.

 

The BJP chief described the hike in income tax exemption announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as "historic" and said it will not only provide tax relief to the middle class but also deepen their participation in the country's development.

Congratulating the government for announcing a Rs. 3 lakh crore outlay for the defence sector, Amit Shah said it is the highest so far. The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA dispensation, he said.

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan Friday dubbed the budget as the government's "second surgical strike", saying the first used bullets against the country's external enemies while this will use ballots to decimate the ruling NDA's rivals in the general election.

"This is not budget but surgical strike. The first used bullets to neutralise the country's external enemies. The second surgical strike will use ballots to decimate our rivals," the Lok Janshakti Party president told reporters, referring to the attack on terror launch pads across the border in Kashmir. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha election. Hailing the prime minister, he said the budget has provided relief to farmers, income taxpayers and significantly enhanced expenditure for scheduled castes, tribes and the poor. "There cannot be a better budget than this. Our rivals will be left speechless," he said.

Terming the interim Budget "historic", Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said it is aimed at strengthening the economy and will benefit all sections of society.

 

 

"Our government wants the country's economy to get stronger and that was aim of the Budget. I would call it a historic Budget. It would benefit all sections of society," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

Singh said the Opposition should welcome the Budget. "I advice the Opposition to welcome the Budget and it felt like a surgical strike on the Opposition. It was shell-shocked. It should be happy because the people are happy," he said.

Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the Budget will benefit the common man and the service class. "It benefits the poor population too. Such a Budget has been presented after many years and it would help in empowering people of this country," he said. "From health to education to farmers' welfare to gratuity, all areas have been covered and it would benefit the people," he added.

Tourism Minister K J Alphons lauded the government's Budget on Friday and said that "it is trailer for much bigger things to come".

Talking to reporters after the Budget was presented, Alphons said, "I think it is a fantastic budget for seemingly large number of people - the middle class, the lower middle class. I think this government has delivered more for the poor of this country than in the past 65 years.

"This is an incredible budget but this is only an interim budget. This is only a trailer for much bigger things to come. But look at the vision that the Prime Minister and the government has put before the country."

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for presenting a budget committed to "inclusive growth".

 

 

 

 

...
Tags: amit shah, rajnath singh, interim budget, budget 2019, piyush goyal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘There was a time when Shiv Sena was angry with us but now all is well. Akalis are our oldest allies; if an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step,’ Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said. (Photo: PTI)

If an extra step is needed to keep Akalis then we must take that step: Swamy

'Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,' Gandhi tweeted using hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget'. (Photo: File)

Budget 2019: 'Giving Rs 17 a day, an insult to farmers,' says Rahul Gandhi

'But now PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own 5 acres or less than 5 acres of land,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Budget 2019: 'Interim Budget just trailer for India's development,' says PM Modi

The three-member committee, with the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the other members, had last met on January 24. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi-led panel likely to appoint new CBI Director today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'We can't compare actors like SRK, Aamir and Salman with me', says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao speaks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram)
 

Crab offerings to Lord Shiva

Devotees flock to the Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple with live crabs as offering to Lord Shiva. (Photo: ANI)
 

'What's wrong with you?' When vegan Virat Kohli surprised Chhetri by ordering idli

The 34-year-old Chhetri recently spoke on the reason he turned vegan, and said if he was in touch with Kohli. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Samsung foldable smartphone promo video leaks online

We see Samsung showing off different product concepts that could be released and the most notable device from the promo video being the Galaxy Fold, the foldable smartphone.
 

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

The incident took place on Thursday in Garagwhan Zilla Parishad primary school located in Hadgaon tehsil of Nanded district (Photo:ANI)
 

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Budget 2019: 'Paying bries to voters': Opposition leaders on BJP

'I would term today's budget as BJP's election manifesto,' says Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Manish Tewari claims Budget leak to media houses

The Vote on Account which will be presented today will only be for three months before the new government presents a full-fledged budget in July. (Photo: PTI | File)

Telangana: Man asks voters to return money he distributed after wife’s loss in polls

The man has been identified as Prabhakar and his wife reportedly lost the election for the office of a ward member in the village. (Representational Images)

Modi govt has ensured welfare of poor irrespective of religion: Shah

‘As a BJP chief, with pride I can say that today the BJP is in power in 16 states and not a single major riot happened during the party's tenure,’ Ami Shah said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)

Kumaraswamy bats for Bharat Ratna for Siddaganga seer

‘I am very confident that in all likelihood we will get the opportunity to give Bharat Ratna to the Swamiji in the next 6-7 months,’ Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham