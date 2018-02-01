search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Congress leaders say party ready to face polls anytime

Even if delimitation is done, we are ready to face elections and strongly believe we will be back in power, says TPCC chief.
Hyderabad: State Congress leaders announced on Wednesday that the party was ready to face elections at any time and were confident of coming back to power.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Opposition Leader K. Jana Reddy told the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday that there were reports on early polls and indications th-at Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao had decided on similar lines.

 

As a ‘responsible and main Opposition party’ the Congress would always be ready to face polls, they said. The fresh delimitation of Assembly constituencies mig-ht not happen due to paucity of time, they said.

“Even if delimitation is done, we are ready to face elections and strongly believe we will be back in power,” Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Referring to frequent statements by TRS leaders that they would get about 100 Assembly sea-ts, the Congress leaders said elections would prove who was correct. 

About TD legislator A. Revanth Reddy not tendering his resignation from the Assembly, Mr Jana Reddy said, “He thinks his resignation will be kept pending like some of those submitted to the Speaker.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


